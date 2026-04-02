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8BitDo Retro 68 AP50 Keyboard Nails The Apple II Look And Is Perfect For Oregon Trail

by Paul LillyThursday, April 02, 2026, 11:50 AM EDT
8BitDo Retro 68 Keyboard - AP50th Limited Edition, on a desk.
8BitDo is launching another retro keyboard, but instead of an NES theme, this time it's inspired by the iconic Apple II computer that was a staple of classrooms back in the late 1970s and early 1980s. In celebration of Apple's 50th anniversary, the Retro 68 - AP50th Limited Edition model will make you want to play Oregon Trail again, just be sure to pick the banker from Boston because this thing will set you back $499.99.

The ultra-premium pricing is a reflection of quantities being "highly limited." 8BitDo doesn't specify exactly how many units it is producing, but given that it's designed to celebrate 50 years of Apple, I wouldn't be surprised if its just made 50 of them. I'm just speculating, but if that's the case, this will be a quick way for 8BitDo to generate nearly $25,000 in revenue.

No matter how many units 8BitDo decides to make, it's not setting a precedent in pricing. Razer, for example, released a limited run of its Huntsman Signature Edition keyboard in February for $499.99, which came on the heels of its $1,337 Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition mouse selling out in quick fashion.

Top-down view of 8BitDo's Retro 68 - AP50th Limited Edition keyboard on a desk.

8BitDo's Retro 68 Keyboard - AP50th Limited Edition keyboard features a full aluminum alloy build, including the shell, keycaps, and buttons. It uses Kailh BOX Ice Cream Pro Max switches, which are linear, inserted into a hot swappable PCB.

This is also a wireless plank with a 2.4GHz dongle included, or it can connect via Bluetooth LE. Going wired via USB is also an option. On the wireless side, it sports a rechargeable 6,500mAh lithium-ion battery that is rated to last up to 300 hours per charge with a 9-hour charging time.

Other features of 8BitDo's Apple II-inspired keyboard include RGB backlighting, wireless dual programmable buttons, Function key shortcuts, a dedicated volume knob, the ability to fast-map programmable buttons without software (the keyboard supports 8BitDo's Ultimate Software V2 utility), N-key rollover, a of course a design language in Apple's classic beige and brown tones. It supports Windows 10 and above, macOS Tahoe 26 and above, and Android 9.0 and above.

In addition to the keyboard and dual super buttons, the $499.99 keyboard comes with a USB cable, a 2.4GHz wireless adapter, a protective pouch, an instruction manual, and a collector's certificate.

Not everyone has desire to spend five Benjamins on a keyboard, no matter how cool it looks. Fortunately, there are some great alternatives to scratch that nostalgic itch for a lot less money. Here are a few...
Tags:  Keyboards, 8bitdo, retro 68 ap50
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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