8BitDo Revives The N64 Controller With A Wireless Twist And It Works On The OG Console





After 8BitDo collaborated with Analogue on the final ( delayed ) release of the Analogue 3D with its 8BitDo 64 Bluetooth wireless controller, 8BitDo is following up with the release of two new products: a Bluetooth 8BitDo Retro Receiver for Nintendo 64, Analogue 3D, and Windows PCs, as well as a 2.4GHz 8BitDo 64 controller + Receiver pair that can only be used in tandem.





The 2.4GHz design also flaunts a proper Nintendo 64 gray controller scheme compared to the modern black/white skins on the initial wave of 8BitDo 64 controllers, but otherwise we're looking at basically the same 8BitDo 64 that launched with Analogue 3D, which only started shipping late last year.