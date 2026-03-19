8BitDo Revives The N64 Controller With A Wireless Twist And It Works On The OG Console
Even so, the 2.4GHz upgrade is welcome for speedrunners and competitive players, and the paired set is actually cheaper than the Bluetooth controller by itself. For those who already have a wealth of Bluetooth controllers that they want to use with the original Nintendo 64, though, 8BitDo's Retro Receiver works on Analogue 3D and Nintendo 64 for all modern Bluetooth controllers, including the initial wave of 8BitDo 64 pads and newer fare like the ultra high-end 8BitDo Ultimate 3E.
8BitDo Retro Receiver For N64 and Windows — $24.99
As stated prior, the individually-sold 8BitDo Retro Receiver is a Bluetooth adapter that works with virtually every modern Bluetooth controller for use with Nintendo 64 or Analogue 3D. For most gamers, even retro aficionados, this will be more than enough, especially if they're already using a high-end modern controller and simply want to put it to use on Nintendo 64. Bluetooth does suffer a minor input lag penalty compared to a 2.4GHz wireless connections, though, so if your focus is narrowed in on the Nintendo 64/Analogue 3D specifically, you may benefit from getting the new 2.4GHz 8BitDo 64 pair instead.
8BitDo 64 2.4 GHz Wireless Edition: $39.99
The new 8BitDo 64 2.4GHz Wireless Edition controller comes paired with a matching 2.4GHz version of the Retro Receiver. Be advised that wireless play with this set can only be done on Nintendo 64 and Analogue 3D, as any other device requires a direct USB connection to function properly. In exchange for that trade-off, you get a modern Nintendo 64 controller with driftless hall-effect analog input, an overhauled design, and most importantly minimized wireless input lag. For competitive Super Smash Bros. 64 players, Super Mario 64 speedrunners, and performance-focused Nintendo 64 enthusiasts in general, this one is a clear winner.
But if those limitations sound off-putting to you, you may be better suited with a Bluetooth 8BitDo 64 ($44.99) controller, which is now also available in Nintendo 64 gray. For retro games on Nintendo Switch consoles or emulating on PC/Android/etc, that may be the preferable choice even if some polling rate is being left on the table and the asking price is $5 higher.