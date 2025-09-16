Roku Launches Its First Smart TV Projector, The DR1 Cube With Roku OS And Live TV

Roku has announced the Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector D1R Cube (try to repeat that five times really fast). Made in partnership with projector manufacturer Aurzen, this is the first projector to feature Roku OS built-in and, with its budget pricing, could very well shake up the budget projector sector.
Ironically, the D1R Cube isn't a cube, despite its name. Instead, it's a compact, portable projector meant for indoor and outdoor use. More critically, Roku OS has now expanded from TVs and streaming sticks
and entered the smart projector market. While most projectors rely on Google TV or a separate streaming device for smart functionality, the D1R Cube integrates the full Roku OS experience that fans are already familiar with.
Definitely sweetening the pot is how Aurzen has priced the projector for the U.S. market. As of this writing, the D1R Smart Projector
can be had for $179.99 (usually $249.99)
, making it quite a tempting entry point for consumers looking to dabble in adapting projectors for their homes or who just want a simple alternate TV setup. The projector can push 1080p images with a projection size ranging between 40 to 150 inches.
Setup is simple, due in part to integrated auto-focus and auto-keystone correction
, which comes in super handy when you have to move the projector somewhere else mid-way through a movie or place the projector on an uneven surface, such as the bed or the deck. The D1R also supports Apple AirPlay 2 for streaming from Apple devices plus integrates with Roku’s ecosystem, including wireless speakers, soundbars, and the Roku mobile app for voice control and remote functionality.
Now, despite the D1R's inherent strengths, such as its low price, presumed ease of use, and content library, potential buyers need to be aware of its limitations. With a 330 ANSI lumens rating, the D1R Cube
will undoubtedly perform best in a dark room, i.e. keep it away from bright windows or lighting. The projector also features built-in dual 5W speakers with Dolby Audio, so don't expect powerful sound out of the box. For that, you might want to consider pairing the system with Roku wireless speakers or other audio equipment that support Bluetooth or 3.5mm audio output. Also, Aurzen hasn't stated that the HDMI port has ARC support, so we assume it doesn't.
If you'd like more options beyond the D1R, here are some hot deals going on right now: