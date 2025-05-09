FBI Warns Hackers Are Weaponizing Old Routers, Consider One Of These Upgrades





Are you holding on to an aging wireless router in hopes of stretching out the bang for your bucks? That's admirable—no sense in throwing away and filling up a landfill with electronics that are still useful—but depending on the model, it can also pose a security threat. So says the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which has issued a warning over several end-of-life (EoL) router models being targeted by hackers.





"Threat actors exploit known vulnerabilities to compromise EoL routers, install malware, and use the routers in a botnet they control to launch coordinated attacks or sell access to the devices as proxy service," the FBI states in a security advisory. "The FBI recommends users replace compromised devices with newer models or prevent infection by disabling remote administration and rebooting the router."





The FBI highlighted more than a dozen (or exactly a baker's dozen) older router models that are now vulnerable to hackers. Here's the list...