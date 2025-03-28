Sonos Arc Ultra Review: Rich Spatial Sound In A Premium Soundbar

The Sonos Arc Ultra Offers Premium Sound And Build Quality In An Attractive Package



Sonos Arc Ultra: $999 MSRP

The Sonos Arc Ultra is a big upgrade over built-in TV speakers, that offers premium sound quality and a number of enhancements over its predecessor.



Excellent sound quality

More balanced and better bass

Improved speech clarity

Dolby Atmos works well

Sonos Ace headphones integration

No HDMI passthrough

No DTS support

Pricey with added sub or rear speakers



Sonos Arc Ultra: Design And Build Quality





Granted, these are marginal changes on paper, but when you’re dealing with a soundbar of this size, the extra real estate matters. Despite the changes, the Arc Ultra weighs the same 13 pounds, which is generally good for the kind of product you set down and leave, as is. You could also wall-mount it so long as you pay extra to get the brackets for it.









Its minimalist looks will fit in nicely in pretty much any home décor — hardly a surprise for any Sonos product at this point — and does so equally in either black or white. Minimalism extends to the onboard ports in the rear where you get one HDMI port (ARC but without passthrough) and an Ethernet port. There’s no USB or Aux-In. Nor is there a Toslink optical port, though you can buy a separate adapter to make that work as well. There is a Bluetooth button, however, plus a microphone mute switch.





Touch-based buttons on top include a play/pause button flanked by forward and back controls. Slide your finger either way on the touch panel and you can raise or lower volume. While voice controls are limited by the fact that there’s no Google Assistant or Gemini integration, you can toggle on voice access on top as well.











Sonos Arc Ultra: Setup And Calibration





The Arc Ultra supports Bluetooth (the previous Arc doesn’t) to provide another audio playback option, even if it is limited to just the SBC and AAC codecs. That’s on top of the standard Wi-Fi playback and AirPlay 2 for higher throughput.











Sonos Arc Ultra: Sound Quality

The bigger picture here is that the architecture inside the soundbar produces a more substantial sound profile. As much as the bass delivers a thicker rumble, it also does it with real verve. Mids and highs get a nice boost as well. It’s not as evident unless you watch or listen to Dolby Atmos content, though the Arc Ultra outputs clearer tones and improved dialogue without it too.











Music benefits from the same conditions, making the Arc Ultra more than capable of serenading you in a quieter setting or handling a party with a bigger crowd. Play tracks from sources that support Dolby Atmos and you can hear more of a spatial audio effect, though in fairness, we find it more impactful when the Arc Ultra is paired with Era speakers as rears.





The Sonos Arc Ultra can be paired with Era 100 or 300 speakers, for rear left and right channels.



Sonos Arc Ultra: Our Final Analysis

At $999, the Sonos Arc Ultra isn’t a cheap proposition, and the final price tag could increase considerably if you want to expand it with the other components, like a dedicated subwoofer or left / right rear channels. That said, the Sonos Arc Ultra is sounds great on its own and is a clear upgrade over its predecessor in our opinion. If you come to a point where you feel the Arc Ultra needs something more, you always have that option within Sonos’ expansive ecosystem.



