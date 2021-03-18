CATEGORIES
home Videos 2.5 Geeks
by Marco ChiappettaThursday, March 18, 2021, 01:55 PM EDT

2.5 Geeks: Radeon RX 6700 XT Benched, ASUS ROG Phone 5 Reviewed

radeon 6700 xt wedcast hero
In this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks webcast, Marco, Chris and Dave step through the performance and value proposition of AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT, explore the ASUS ROG Phone 5 beastly gaming phone, tease the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, catch a few yuks over Intel's new anti-Apple Mac ads and run down the top headlines from this past week is computing tech...


Show Notes:
09:03 - Samsung SSD 980 Review: Affordable NVMe PC Storage
14:03 - Behold The Sweet Rock Pi X Powered Serene Screen Aquarium And How To Build One
20:07 - Intel Reveals 11th Gen Core Rocket Lake-S CPUs With A Major Throttle-Up In Performance
25:01 - Intel Nabs Former Apple Pitchman Justin Long To Rip Macs In Hilarious New Ad Campaign
37:36 - AMD EPYC 7003 Series Unveiled: Big Iron Zen 3 Takes Flight
41:00 - AMD Launches Ryzen Pro 5000 Zen 3 Mobile CPUs For Powerful Business Class Laptops
42:41 - AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Review: Impressive 1440p PC Gaming
57:55 - ASUS ROG Phone 5 Benchmarks: The Mightiest Android Yet
Tags:  AMD, Intel, Asus, Apple, podcast, Geeks, webcast, 25-geeks

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms