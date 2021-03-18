2.5 Geeks: Radeon RX 6700 XT Benched, ASUS ROG Phone 5 Reviewed
In this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks webcast, Marco, Chris and Dave step through the performance and value proposition of AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT, explore the ASUS ROG Phone 5 beastly gaming phone, tease the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, catch a few yuks over Intel's new anti-Apple Mac ads and run down the top headlines from this past week is computing tech...
Show Notes:
09:03 - Samsung SSD 980 Review: Affordable NVMe PC Storage
14:03 - Behold The Sweet Rock Pi X Powered Serene Screen Aquarium And How To Build One
20:07 - Intel Reveals 11th Gen Core Rocket Lake-S CPUs With A Major Throttle-Up In Performance
25:01 - Intel Nabs Former Apple Pitchman Justin Long To Rip Macs In Hilarious New Ad Campaign
37:36 - AMD EPYC 7003 Series Unveiled: Big Iron Zen 3 Takes Flight
41:00 - AMD Launches Ryzen Pro 5000 Zen 3 Mobile CPUs For Powerful Business Class Laptops
42:41 - AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Review: Impressive 1440p PC Gaming
57:55 - ASUS ROG Phone 5 Benchmarks: The Mightiest Android Yet