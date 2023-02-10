2.5 Geeks: Mobile GeForce RTX 4090, Intel 13th Gen Mobile, Galaxy S23, OnePlus 11
In our latest episode of 2.5 Geeks, Dave, Marco, and Ryan cover big launch tech from the desktop, laptops, and smartphones! NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 mobile is here, along with Intel Raptor Lake 13th Gen Core mobile, Samsung's Galaxy S23 series and the OnePlus 11 5G, plus a quick sidetrack to talk about a beautiful new desktop system from Maingear.
Show Notes:
00:00 - Countdown Begins
05:00 - Dave's Intro
05:22 - Welcome Back To The Show
09:35 - Razer Blade 16 RTX 4090 Laptop
27:06 - Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD
30:18 - Maingear MG-1 Gaming Desktop
32:50 - Ryan's New PC Build Experience
36:18 - Prebuilt Versus DIY Value
42:15 - OnePlus 11 5G Review
50:20 - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Preview
54:32 - Smartphone Battery Life
56:12 - More Flagship Comparisons
