NVIDIA Launches RTX 40 Mobile GPUs Claiming Desktop-Class Gaming Performance For Laptops

NVIDIA's CES announcements were dominated by new product launches. First up was the desktop GeForce RTX 4070 Ti , and there was the new GeForce RTX 4080 tier for GeForce NOW , too. Arguably the most important of the announcements was the launch of Ada Lovelace GPUs for laptops. It's a whole family this time, ranging from the GeForce RTX 4090 all the way down to the GeForce RTX 4050.



The GeForce RTX 4070, RTX 4060, and RTX 4050 haven't launched at all on desktop yet, but they're coming soon in laptop format. This slide makes it clear that the "previous-generation flagship" to which NVIDIA refers in its press release is in fact the mobile GeForce RTX 3080 and not the significantly-speedier GA103-based Geforce RTX 3080 Ti





According to the manufacturer, laptops in this class can outpace those based on the mobile RTX 3080, which is pretty impressive considering how beefy that GPU is. They'll be starting as low as $999 late next month.

