Intel's Core i9-13900K Clobbers A Ryzen 9 7950X In Alleged Gaming Benchmark Slides

A lot of folks out there who don't bleed Radeon Red are eagerly awaiting the release of Intel's next-generation Raptor Lake processors to see how they compare against AMD's latest and greatest CPUs. We'll have those numbers for you soon™, but in the meantime, here's some leaked benchmark slides that seem to be from Intel itself.





These slides come courtesy of Videocardz , or more accurately, one of that site's readers. The poster named "RUBY’s|RYZEN|RAYDEON RAGE 3D" dropped them in the comments on a story about the Core i9-13900KF being overclocked . Neither us nor that site seem to know exactly where these slides were shown, but it seems to be a Raptor Lake pre-launch event, likely for retailers.









We have to keep in mind, of course, that we don't know anything about how these systems were tested or what settings were used. We don't even know what graphics card was used for the testing—quite critical for comparing game performance. Still, the we think the data passes the sniff test.





AMD's Zen 4 CPUs can't quite catch the Core i9-12900KS in Shadow of War.



However, in a reversal from previous generations, the new Intel parts have a lower cost of entry compared to AMD's Zen 4 offerings. With a slightly-lower upfront cost and likely a touch higher performance, it looks like Intel could recapture some mindshare among enthusiasts this year.





@harukaze5719 dropped the power draw of the Ryzen 5 7600X by half with manual vcore.

