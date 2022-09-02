Undervolting Reportedly Keeps AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Chips Cool Without Bleeding Performance

As AMD has been proudly trumpeting, the just-announced Ryzen 7000 series processors will be the first desktop processors to be fabricated using TSMC's 5N process. These will be the densest pieces of silicon to sit under a fat finstack to date. That means they're probably going to run very hot. As it happens, though, it may be possible to undervolt the chips and keep them running cool as ice.





AMD's proud of being first to 5nm.











Meanwhile, the six-core CPU hits almost 91⁰C under a stress test, drawing nearly 110 watts. Enthusiastic Citizens doesn't elaborate on what kind of cooling he was using, but he does say "to be honest, the performance is really good." Indeed, even if they're thermally throttling, we'd still expect sixteen Zen 4 cores at just under 5 GHz to be screaming-fast.









On the left side, you can see the CPU in stock operation—under a full load, it's running at 5.05 GHz and pulling over 120 watts while running at 93⁰C—even worse than Mr. Citizens' data above. However, after an unspecified manual core voltage tweak, the leaker has the chip drawing barely half the power (68W) and running at just 57⁰C while maintaining the same clock rate.