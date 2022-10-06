Ryzen 9 7900X Owner Details How To Cut Power Draw In Half With Minimal Performance Loss

We saw rumblings of this kind of thing in rumors well before the CPUs actually hit the market. This result isn't quite as great as that result, because while MyKillK did manage to halve his power consumption, he sacrificed a smidgen of performance to get there. Specifically, the numbers he offers up pull from Cinebench where a 1% drop in single-threaded performance and an 8% loss in multi-threaded are the consequences of his tweaking.





MyKillK's explanation of his BIOS settings.



These benefits were achieved through a careful process of tweaking and testing over the course of several hours. MyKillK combined a general core voltage offset with Ryzen Master's Curve Optimizer function to end up with a -50mV overall undervolt and then individual offsets for each core ranging from -30 to -27 mV. This results in per-core undervolts between 77 and 80 mV, lowering the core voltage from ~1.4V to ~1.31V.





AMD didn't push these chips all the way to the edge, contrary to early reports.

