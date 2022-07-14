Intel Core i9 13900K Raptor Lake Beats 12900K Alder Lake By Wide Margin In Single-Threaded Benchmark





Intel hasn't even whispered a release window for Raptor Lake publicly, so we really don't know when the CPUs are inbound. Scuttlebutt has it that the chips are slated to show up in October. That's just a little over two months away, and so unsurprisingly, we're seeing an increased rate of leaks originating from folks fooling around with pre-release products





This text is very small, so click the image to enlarge it.







Most of the single-threaded performance boost in the applications that ExtremePlayer tested appears to come from the higher (5.5 GHz) boost clock of the Raptor Lake chip. Comparing the two processors at iso-clocks in the CPU-Z Benchmark, they perform essentially identically. Meanwhile, the multi-threaded gains likely result in large part from the addition of eight extra low-power E-cores.

Perhaps the most concerning part of ExtremePlayer's review is the image below, which is a screenshot of the monitoring panel in Intel eXtreme Tuning Utility (XTU). Using Intel's own stress test built into that same utility, the processor immediately shoots to 100ºC despite being underneath an AIO liquid cooler connected to a massive 360mm radiator. The core voltage droops significantly under load, which is particularly concerning for the amount of current passing through the VRM, as the package appears to be drawing as much as 420W.





Of course, it's also possible that Intel's next flagship CPU will simply be an enormously power-thirsty 24-core beast. We'll have to wait until it releases to find out.





Benchmark images above sourced from ExtremePlayer via VideoCardz.

