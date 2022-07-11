CATEGORIES
home News

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Trounces Alder Lake And Zen 3 In Early Benchmark

by Paul LillyMonday, July 11, 2022, 02:10 PM EDT
Intel processor with a dinosaur head on it
We highly doubt that Intel will slap a picture of a carnivorous Velociraptor on its 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs, but if newly listed single-core and especially multi-core scores on Geekbench turn out to be accurate, the chip maker might want to consider it. Both scores, purportedly obtained from a soon-to-be flagship Core i9-13900K processor, leave the current-gen crop in the dust. We just don't know if they're real.

Benchmarks leaks always should be taken with a block of salt anyway, but in this case, there's a disclaimer highlighted in red at the top of the listing that says, "This benchmark result is invalid due to an issue with the timers on this system."

As far as we know, there are multiple reasons that could invalidate a benchmark run and trigger that kind of disclaimer. It could be something as benign as the system firmware not being updated for Raptor Lake, or wires getting crossed between the system and Geekbench's ability to properly recognize the platform and settings. And on the flip side, it could be benchmark manipulation at play.

Whatever the case, keep that in mind when looking at the benchmark scores below...

Raptor Lake scores on Geekbench
Source: Geekbench

Whoever uploaded this score did so from a system equipped with an ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme motherboard and 32GB of DDR5-6400 RAM. As far as the CPU goes, the Core i9-13900K is recognized as a 24-core/32-thread processor with a 3GHz base frequency and 5.5GHz turbo clock.

It's worth noting that ASUS recently started pushing out BIOS updates for its 600 series motherboards, to support Raptor Lake (as has ASRock). So it's at least plausible that this is a legitimate entry from an engineering sample.

In the benchmark run, the Core i9-13900K posted a single-core score 2,133 and a multi-core score of 23,701. Again, we can't rule benchmarking shenanigans, but if these scores are accurate, they bode reasonably well for Raptor Lake. Here's how they compare to our own collection of Geekbench scores...

Geekbench scores
We plucked this chart from our Core i9-12900KS review. If we were to plot the leaked Core i9-13900K scores, the CPU would ascend to the top of the graph. Looking at the top chips, the Core i9-13900K's single-core score is 3.5 percent higher than the Core i9-12900KS, 6.4 percent higher than the Core i9-12900K, and 24.4 percent higher than AMD's Ryzen 9 5950X.

Even bigger gaps can be observed in the multi-core scores. Looking at those numbers, the Core i9-13900K scored 22 percent higher than the Core i9-12900KS, 27.9 percent higher than the Core i9-12900K, and 51.5 percent higher than the Ryzen 9 5950X. Not too shabby.

We can hear the groans and grumbles over what amounts to an apples-to-oranges comparison with these Raptor Lake scores, though. For one, the 24-core/32-thread Core i9-13900K benefits from having more cores to throw at workloads—it consists of 8 P-cores and 16-E cores, the latter of which is twice as many as the Core i9-12900K/KS. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 9 5950X sports 16 cores and 32 threads.

It's also worth pointing out that Raptor Lake is a next-gen release and, as far as AMD goes, it will be more useful to compare performance against it's next-gen Zen 4 lineup. We'd love to do that, but when you're dealing with leaks, data is limited, so we can only work with what's available.

Hopefully we'll see some Zen 4 performance leaks in the near future. Both Zen 4 and Raptor Lake are on track to release this year.
Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), raptor lake, core i9-13900k
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment