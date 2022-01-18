Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Review: Full-Featured Yet Affordable

Galaxy S21 FE Portrait Mode Galaxy S21 FE Portrait Mode







Galaxy S21 FE Ultrawide Shot Galaxy S21 FE 3X Zoom





Galaxy S21 FE Indoor Lighting Standard Shot Galaxy S21 FE Night Mode

Overall we're impressed with Samsung's camera chops yet again, and the Galaxy S21 FE delivers impressive results in all the most popular and commonly used shot modes. Color saturation might be a touch too amplified for some tastes, but if we're looking at the shot of Yogi on the stairs, for example, what's been captured and rendered is pretty darn close to accurate overall.



Let's fire up some benchmarks for a look at performance and battery life, next... As we found on the Galaxy S21 series as well, the GS21 FE's Ultra-Wide camera is a great way to get more of that panoramic vista you're looking to capture into the shot. Again color reproduction here is vibrant with very little noise, which is also something we were impressed was also not an issue with the 3X telephoto zoom shot of the woodpecker here. Portrait mode shooting is also handled well in good lighting conditions but can occasionally be challenged in less than ideal settings. In the shot with Yogi the Jack Russell terrorist above, we were actually able to capture a really nice solar flare effect and some nice shadows and lighting in the snow with a pleasing bokeh blur in the background, while keeping our furry (and chilly) shot subject crispy and detailed. The flower shot indoors proved slightly more challenging, however, with some of the shot subject blurred in the with the background in spots. Especially when it comes to people and animals though, the Galaxy S21 FE's shot composition algorithms do get the job done nicely.

Though it's a little hard to line up identical for comparisons, due to Samsung's slightly closer crops, even in full sensor 4:3 mode, here you can see how the new Galaxy S21 FE holds up with intricate details in a challenging mixed lighting environment versus what the Pixel 6 Pro's excellent main camera can capture. As usual, we see slightly muted colors from the Pixel device, though with a little less noise in the background of the image than what we see from the GS21 FE. I personally prefer the light capture and color rendering of the Galaxy S21 FE though a case can be made for either, depending on your taste. Another thing we appreciate about the Galaxy S21 FE is how it maintains the same exposure and color balance between shot modes, which the Pixel 6 also does well, but that's not something that can always be said for other phones.