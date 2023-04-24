ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Review: A Mobile Gaming Powerhouse







Sharp, bright display with 165Hz refresh

Fast 65W charging and included plug

Excellent performance with or without optional cooling fan

Battery life for days

Excellent speakers

Dual USB-C ports and a headphone jack

Ultimate comes with cooling fan

Sharp, bright display with 120Hz refresh ×Fast 80W charging and included plug ×Excellent performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 ×Alert slider is back

Some software issues

No wireless charging

Heavy and bulky design

Expensive

Mediocre camera performance

Mediocre voice call quality





