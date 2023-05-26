Hellhound Radeon RX 7600 Review: PowerColor Tricks-Out Navi 33
PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7600: Hot-Clocked And Some Extra Bling
|PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7600: Starting At $289
The PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7600 offers a mild factory overclock, LED lighting, and a couple of additional tricks over AMD's reference card.
AMD launched its Radeon RX 7600 mainstream graphics card earlier this week, targeting 1080p gamers on a budget. On the day of launch, we were able to show you two cards, AMD’s own reference offerings and the Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7600. Both of those cards performed and are priced similarly, but have different overall design aesthetics and somewhat different form factors. Today we’re going to look at another Radeon RX 7600 from PowerColor, which cranks things up a few notches. The PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7600 we’ll be showing you here is factory overclocked, and features a somewhat larger cooler, LED lighting, and a couple of other additional tweaks. Check it out...
AMD Radeon RX 7600 Features & Specifications
Before continuing, do go ahead and take a look at our launch-day coverage of the Radeon RX 7600. In that article, we cover more of the particulars regarding the Navi 33 GPU powering the Radeon RX 7600, over and above just listing the specs. To quickly recap, Navi 33 is a scaled-down RDNA3-based GPU, with a similar feature set to the flagship Radeon RX 7900 series. Navi 33 is simply pared-down with fewer resources to address a different market segment, with different price and performance targets.
PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7600. Its cooler with dual-axial fans also did a good job of keeping temperatures in check, without making much noise at all. As you’ll see a little later, after hours of benchmarking, GPU junction temperatures remained in the low-80°C range, at least according to the health monitoring data available in AMD’s latest drivers.
And with all of that out of way, let's fire the Hellhound up, and see if she’s got any bite...