Oppo Find X5 Pro Ceramic Android Flagship Shoots For The Stars With 4K Ultra Night Video





Mobile World Congress is right around the corner, but just as we saw at CES, companies are getting a jump on the event with early announcements. Such is the case with Oppo, which today unveiled its next flagship phone series, the Find X5. There are two main models, the Find X5 Pro and Find X5, both of which tout big upgrades to the rear camera arrangement.





One quick note before getting into the meat of the announcement. The Find X5 series succeeds the Find X3 (which we never reviewed, but we did review the Find X2 ). Oppo likely skipped the Find X4 designation because the number 4 in China is considered unlucky, somewhat similar to the number 13 in the US (just for different reasons).







Oppo Find X5 Pro with a ceramic back







So here we are, staring at the Find X5 series. The Find X5 Pro is the bigger and slightly bolder of the two. It wraps a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3216x1440) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support in a ceramic back and metallic frame. It looks gorgeous in the product shots we've seen, and that seems to be the general consensus by those who have spent hands-on time with the phone.





The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It also wields 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It also sports a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless fast charging.







Oppo Find X5 with glass back







As for the Find X5 (non-Pro), it checks in with a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate, but trades the ceramic back for glass. The core hardware is different too—this one comes with a Snapdragon 888 SoC and 8GB of RAM, along with the same 256GB of internal storage.





It has a slightly less capacious battery too, at 4,800mAh, along with support for 80W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging.





Both phones sport an in-display fingerprint sensor, USB-C connector, 5G connectivity, and a front-facing 32MP camera, albeit the sensor on the Find X5 Pro is a Sony IMX709 RGBW with a 90-degree field of view on the Find X5 there's a Sony IMX615 sensor with an 81-degree field of view.

Oppo Find X5 Pro And Find X5 Photography





Oppo's big claim to fame with the Find X5 series is nighttime video recording and photography, an increasing area of focus for smartphone makers (and one this editor looks on jealously from his now-dated iPhone XS Max). The rear camera arrangement on the Find X5 Pro and Find X5 are nearly identical, and both are powered by the same 6-nanometer MariSilicon X chip, which is a dedicated imaging NPU.





"The MariSilicon X not only packs the most powerful AI computing power available today, it also runs an advanced AI noise reduction (AINR) algorithm designed by the Oppo Research Institute. This means it can detect and reduce noise in each frame, pixel by pixel, while preserving finer detail, skin tone, color accuracy," Oppo explains.





So what exactly are we looking at here? Both handsets wield two 50MP Sony IMX766 sensors, one for primary shooting chores and the other configured as an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 13MP telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom. There's just a slight difference in the main sensor on the two phones. On the Find X5 Pro, the lens features an f/1.7 aperture, 80-degree field of view, and 5-axis optical image stabilization, the Find X5's main sensor sports an f/1.8 aperture, 84-degree field of view, and regular OIS.







Oppo is billing the Find X5 series as being the first flagship smartphone line capable of capture clear "4K Ultra Night Video that can rival what is seen by the human eye." It says each frame is as clean as a still photo.





The Oppo Find X5 Pro starts at €1,299 in the EU and Find X5 at €999. Both are available now.

