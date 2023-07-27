OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro Review: Customizable Mechanical Marvel

With the top case removed, you can see the gaskets around the periphery, but there aren't enough of them.



We wish OnePlus would sell a barebones version of this board without the keycaps or switches, because the bones really are solid. With a little bit of customization in the hardware and software department, you could make the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro a fantastic daily driver keyboard. It will also give you a good handle on the features of more expensive keyboard kits, which will make it easier to configure one of those if you decide to step up.