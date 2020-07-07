Maingear Debuts Compact TURBO Gaming PC Fueled By AMD's Powerhouse Ryzen 3000XT CPUs





Today, AMD officially released its Matisse Refresh processors which consist of the Ryzen 5 3600XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 9 3900XT. All three processors offer performance gains over their predecessors, and we'd highly recommend that you check out our full review to get the goods on how they compare to Intel's Comet Lake-S family.

Maingear is taking the opportunity to launch the brand-new TURBO gaming desktop PC to coincide with the release of these Ryzen 3000XT processors, and it's quite the powerhouse. First of all, this small form-factor (SFF) machine is tiny, measuring just 6.7 inches x 14.4 inches x 12.3 inches. Despite its compact dimensions, Maingear can support the new Ryzen 5 3600XT on up to the raucous Ryzen 9 3900XT with its 12 cores and 24 threads. Of course, the TURBO also supports the original Ryzen 3000 processors, including the flagship 16-core/32-thread Ryzen 9 3950X.





Keeping temperatures in check is Maingear's Apex Custom Hardline liquid cooling setup, which should be perfect for those that want to overclock well beyond stock speeds. The new processors can be paired with up to 64GB of DDR4-3600 memory, and up to 16TB of internal storage can be configured. On the graphics front, various AMD and NVIDIA solutions are available to customers. If you opt for an AMD GPU, you'll be able to install up to a Radeon RX 5700 XT, while going with the NVIDIA camp will get you the way more powerful Titan RTX.

“The new MAINGEAR TURBO is an incredibly powerful gaming machine that can easily meet the needs of next-generation 4K and ray-traced gaming experiences at uncapped frame rates," explained Maingear CEO Wallace Santos. "Built from best-in-class upgradeable components and housed in a console-sized chassis engineered in-house at MAINGEAR, the TURBO is our most impressive custom system to date."

Maingear says that its TURBO gaming PC is available to preorder right now priced from $1,499. That price will get you a Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, Radeon RX 5500 XT GPU, Maingear EPIC liquid cooling system, ASRock B550M-ITX/AC motherboard, 8GB HyperX FURY DDR4-3000 memory, 512GB Intel 660p SSD, and a Corsair SF750W PSU.