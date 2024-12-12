Intel Arc B580 Battlemage Review: A Mighty Midrange Gaming GPU

Intel Arc B580 Battlemage GPU Review: Second-Gen Arc Hits The Sweet Spot



Intel Arc B580: $249 MSRP

The second generation of Intel's Arc Graphics improves on the original recipe in virtually every way, delivering great performance and awesome value.







Excellent Gaming Performance

Strong Feature Support

Solid New Software

Understated Card Aesthetics

Official Overclocking Support

Drivers Aren't Perfect Yet

Missing Certain Software Functions



For there to be a second-generation product, there must have been a viable first-generation product. The original Arc discrete GPUs may not have set gamers' hearts ablaze, but they served a critical function by providing a starting point for Intel's engineers to iterate. According to graphics guru Tom "TAP" Peterson of Intel, the company made some initial missteps in the early planning stages of the first-generation Arc parts, and it was too late to fix those issues for that launch, instead relying on software to work around them.





e2, and it is a leaner and meaner form of the original Xe architecture that promises huge gains in performance and efficiency. But does it deliver? That's what we're here to find out. With today's release of the new Arc B580 based on Battlemage, we have a second-gen launch with revitalized branding and a fully refreshed graphics architecture. Gone is the "HPG" suffix; this is simply X2, and it is a leaner and meaner form of the original Xarchitecture that promises huge gains in performance and efficiency. But does it deliver? That's what we're here to find out.

Intel Arc B580 Specifications And Features





Comparing the B580 to its direct ancestors, you can see that it's somewhat of a smaller GPU. It has fewer of nearly everything than ACM-G10 did, and yet the performance specifications don't look too far off. Its closest relative looks to be the Arc A750 despite the "500-series" branding this new card has received.







A lot of this comes down to massive architectural improvements with an eye toward efficiency and making better use of the resources that were already there. Alchemist typically delivered less than stellar realized performance relative to its die area and power consumption. This was down to those aforementioned architectural choices, and now that Intel has had the chance to rectify those wrongs, the new part is looking to be in a much better position in the market.





We didn't list it in the specifications above, but we did at the top of the page—this card is intended to sell for $249 . That's basically a bargain basement price for a GPU at this point, due to inflation and market conditions. Simply delivering GeForce RTX 4060 performance at that price point would be a win, but Intel is claiming it can beat NVIDIA's cheapest Ada Lovelace desktop GPU for a fair bit less money.

Up Close And Personal With The Intel Arc B580