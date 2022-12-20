HotHardware Holiday Wish List 2022: Gifts, Gear, And Gadgets
Here's Some Great Gift Ideas, Straight From The HotHardware Staff's Wish Lists
The holiday season is here, and many of us are waiting with baited breath to see if we got that perfect “must have” gift this year. Although we get to play with lots of the latest and greatest gear around here, all of us at HotHardware still have wish lists with a wide array of goodies we’re hoping to score – and we suspect some of them may be of interest to you!
If you want to check out what the HH crew is itching for this holiday season, read on. There’s lot of cool stuff to see...
Nathan Wasson: YubiKey 5 & YubiKey 5Ci
Phishing attacks continue to be a significant threat to both privacy and security, and skepticism shouldn't be one's only defense against such attacks. Many phishing attacks can now bypass most forms of multi-factor authentication, but hardware security keys have so far proven to be phishing resistant, making Yubico security keys a great gift for the security and privacy conscious. The combination of a standard 45$ USB-A YubiKey 5 and a $70 YubiKey 5Ci will ensure the widest range of device compatibility and prevent account lockouts in the event one key is lost.
NETGEAR Nighthawk X4S WiFi Router (R7800)
Users looking to hide their online activity and block privacy and security threats can do so with VPN and firewall software installed on each of their devices. However, rather than installing and managing this software on many devices, users can setup a VPN connection and firewall at the network level with open source router firmware. NETGEAR's Nighthawk X4S WiFi router is compatible with both OpenWrt and DD-WRT and should perform well while routing traffic through a VPN tunnel.
Raspberry Pi 4 (2GB)$145 Raspberry Pi 4 with 2GB of RAM is a relatively affordable and future-proof option.
Lane's also hoping for one of these little puppies...
SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSD Card$39 256GB SanDisk microSD card should give users plenty of space to start with, without breaking the bank.
Zak Killian: 8BitDo Ultimate Controllerthe last gamepad you'll ever need.
Wallet Ninja
Ever needed a bottle opener and couldn't find one? How about a cell phone stand, screwdriver, can opener, fruit peeler, hex driver, or ruler? All of those conveniences are available on this little credit-card-sized tool. It's thick enough to be durable while still being thin enough that it's not too cumbersome inside your wallet. Never be without a bottle opener again!
Syvio 1450W Blender
You could spend a lot of money on a well-known, powerful blender. Alternatively, you could buy this cheap Syvio blender with a ludicrous 1450-watt motor. It's loud as heck, no question—but it'll absolutely annihilate anything you put in the bucket, which makes it perfect for drinkable food experimentation. It's easy to clean, too.
Newsoul 15.6" Portable MonitorThis monitor takes a single USB-C cable for both power and DisplayPort, and it's a steal considering the nice IPS LCD panel.
Mark Tyson: SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSDportable and compact SSD from SanDisk to rationalize all that data and keep it together -- but not on my desktop or laptop. Also it could backup most of my photos and documents on my slow, old NAS.
Sea Wave Big Desk Pad
I've always admired this Japanese artwork and think a desk pad would spruce-up my tired and worn old desktop. Two birds, one stone, and under $21 -- nice!
2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)newer gen iPad with the latest Apple SoCs and bigger screens as standard. I likely wouldn't bother with the more expensive 'Air' version this time, as the value of the new standard iPads is what is inspiring my upgrade thoughts, and that's why I picked this for my techy Chrissy pressie list.
Paul Lilly: Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition w/o Locksreen Ads
Books are bulky, heavy, and sometimes hard to read in bad lighting. Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition overcomes all of those pitfalls with enough memory (32GB) to hold thousands of books, an auto-adjusting front light for reading in practically any situation, and it supports wireless charging to boot.
Logitech G502 X Plus Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse
Logitech hit a homerun with its long-running G502 series of gaming mice, and the recently-launched G502 X Plus Lightspeed knocks it out of the park once again (see our review). It's comfortable, the Hero 25K sensor is fantastic, and you never have to worry about getting the wires tangled because it doesn't have one. Oh, and that free-spinning scroll wheel is gravy for grooving through long websites.
CyberPower 1500VA/1000W Sinewave UPS
Do you know what's sexy about a UPS battery backup? Absolutely nothing. But you or your gift recipient will want to give it a loving embrace the first time the power goes out in the middle of a game or work project. It won't increase your frame rates or make your PC run faster, but it's an essential piece of hardware that anyone with a PC and/or console should own.
Tim Sweezy: Turtle Beach VelocityOne FlightstickTurtle Beach VelocityOne Flightstick with customizable, multi-function throttle and flap levers. This high-precision, universal simulation controller can be used on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 PCs. Give your favorite digital aviator (Like me!) one this holiday season for $129.99.
Zagg Pro Keys iPad Pro CaseZagg Pro Keys detachable case and wireless keyboard and pro stylus combo. With over 6 feet of drop protection and a backlit RGB keyboard that can connect to multiple devices at the same time, you will have no trouble turning your iPad Pro into a powerful mobile workstation. This combo can be purchased for $131.99 at the moment.
Nathan Ord: Logitech MX Master
'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, except for this mouse. The Logitech MX Master line is of utmost quality and comfort, and the 3S should only continue the tradition. It has been called one of the best mice for general use and sits at 4.5 stars on Amazon, where you can pick it up for $99.99.
IMALENT MS03 Flashlight
Rudolph might not need to lead Santa's sleigh if the big jolly man gets his hands on the IMALENT MS03 flashlight. This little handheld flashlight is powered by Li-Ion 21700 batteries and spits out god rays at an impressive 13,000 lumens. That said, this death ray will only last about 45 seconds, so don't expect to be blinding people or signaling the ISS for a very long time. In any event, you can grab this crazy flashlight for just $103 on Amazon.
34" Odyssey OLED G8 175Hz Ultra WQHD Curved Gaming MonitorSamsung Odyssey OLED G8 is a beast of a monitor that takes after Alienware's 34" curved QD-OLED gaming monitor, which uses the same panel. The colors and blacks are crisp, the refresh rate high at 175Hz, and the resolution solid at 1440p. Right now, you can only get this monitor through the Samsung store for $2,488, though.
Chris Goetting: Razer Deathadder v2 Mini Gaming Mouse
My first gaming mouse was the original Deathadder, and I still have a soft spot for the design and feel of the mouse to this day. This is a miniaturized, but still fully functional version of the Deathadder. Beyond the novelty, it has practical usage on the go with laptops or for folks with smaller hands. It is tough to beat for its sale pricing, which is often under $20.
Neewer Desk Mount Round LED Video Light
These lights from Neewer are incredibly handy for game streaming, video calls, general photography, and more. The remote control means I can adjust them more easily as I set up a scene. I really appreciate being able to pack them down compactly with the included cases and using them on the go with any Sony F-Type batteries.
K KNODEL Desk MatKNODEL desk mat has served me well with responsive tracking for gaming and it looks very clean with seamless edges. It is available in a variety of colors to match your aesthetic, making them suitable for professional offices or gamer setups alike. There is also a good variety of sizes to suit your layout.
Lane Babuder: XFX MERC 310 Radeon RX 7900 XT
AMD recently launched it Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards, at prices that are significantly low than rival NVIDIA's competitive offerings. The Radeon 7900 XT is a beast of a graphics card with plenty of horsepower for today's latest games. With 20GB of GDDR6, a boost clock speed of 2535MHz, an excellent cooler and standard PCIe power connectors, the XFX MERC 310 Radeon RX 7900 XT would be my pick.
Nintendo Switch OLED
Nintendo has been killing it since the launch of the Nintendo Switch. Marked as the most successful console the company has ever made, it's no surprise it's at the top of today's console wish-list for many folks. A budget-friendly price tag (relatively speaking) compared to the competitors, a broad range of games -- including M-Rated titles -- and portability makes the Nintendo Switch one of the funnest items on my holiday wish list. The OLED model has even dropped in price recently making it more affordable for many.
Dave Altavilla: Eufy RobotVac X8 Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum
When it comes to home hygiene, I’m a little OCD about my floors and countertops. And while the countertop cleaning process is a bit more involved, keeping floors clean is just one of those tasks that’s super easy to automate. So why not get a little robot slave to keep your home floor surfaces tidy while you focus on more critical tasks, like catching that important Fantasy Football game that could make or break your season? Brilliant! Say hello to my little friend from Eufy. The RobotVac X8 is a laser-guided, dust-busting urban assault vehicle, and it’s on sale right now for almost 50% off, just $259.99.
Gigabyte M32U 32-Inch 144Hz 4K FreeSync Gaming MonitorDisplay panel technology is advancing at blinding speed lately, and pretty soon some great new tech in OLED panels and IPS Black will enter the scene to kick the visuals up a notch. As a result, existing high-quality monitors, like Gigabyte’s M32U 4K 144Hz IPS monitor ($599, currently 25% off), are coming down in price nicely. This monitor by Gigabyte is my current favorite high-end panel that won’t break the bank, and I in fact bought it for myself for an early Christmas gift in my second workstation location at home. Oh really Dave, you shouldn’t have, but thanks so much.
LG OLED C1 Series 4K 120Hz 65” TV With G-Sync, FreeSync And HDMI 2.1While we’re on the subject of panels, how about something a little larger for the living room? And in this case, only the inky saturation of OLED will do, along with a native 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support for some casual gaming or fast action content, like catching a little Top Gun: Maverick. You can even toggle between NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technology for buttery gaming in your flavor of choice. With a 1ms response time, this TV also supports eARC (Enhanced Audio Return) for transmitting the original source audio signal back through its HDMI connection, to reproduce pure, clean acoustics.
Oh how I have visions of sugarplums dancing in my head for LG’s OLED C1 Series 4K 55-inch, or heck even 65-inch TV’s, the latter of which is currently 40% off and will save you a cool $1K.