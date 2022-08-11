Cloudflare Details How It Thwarted The Same Smishing Attack That Stung Twilio









This attack mirrored the smishing attack suffered by Twilio, which does not come as a surprise since Twilio hinted that other companies were hit by the same attack. Cloudflare’s blog post recounting the attack includes additional details that reveal how sophisticated and fast moving the attack was. Cloudflare employees are trained to report suspicious messages and behavior to the company’s Security Incident Response Team, and Twilio employees are likely trained to file similar reports. As a result, the attackers have to move quickly in order to be successful.

Cloudflare says that it was hit by the same smishing (sms phishing) attack that recently resulted in a user data breach at Twilio . However, unlike Twilio, Cloudflare managed to prevent the attack from escalating to a data breach thanks to its strong security measures. While the attackers managed to steal login credentials from Cloudflare employees, they were unable to use any of these credentials to access Cloudflare’s internal systems because the company’s employees are required to use physical security keys during the login process. As the attackers did not have access to those physical security keys, the stolen login credentials were rendered useless.This attack mirrored the smishing attack suffered by Twilio, which does not come as a surprise since Twilio hinted that other companies were hit by the same attack. Cloudflare’s blog post recounting the attack includes additional details that reveal how sophisticated and fast moving the attack was. Cloudflare employees are trained to report suspicious messages and behavior to the company’s Security Incident Response Team, and Twilio employees are likely trained to file similar reports. As a result, the attackers have to move quickly in order to be successful.





Smishing SMS message sent to a Cloudflare employee (Source: Cloudflare)



Just like the attack on Twilio, the attack on Cloudflare started with SMS messages sent to Cloudflare employees. Using just four phone numbers on the T-Mobile network, the threat actors sent fraudulent messages to at least 76 employees in under a minute. Some employees’ family members also received fraudulent messages. These targeted messages reveal the threat actors’ ability to independently match employee names and phone numbers, as Cloudflare’s own directory services show no sign of compromise.



The fraudulent messages directed their recipients to visit the domain cloudflare-okta.com. Some employees took this to be a legitimate Cloudflare domain, since the company uses Okta as its identity provider. The threat actors registered this domain less than 40 minutes before sending the fraudulent SMS messages. Registering the domain this shortly beforehand also speaks to the speed and sophistication of the attack. Cloudflare runs an automated system that detects newly registered domains using the Cloudflare brand name so the company can shut them down. However, the threat actors registered their domain so soon before the attack that the domain was not yet published as a new registration at the time of the attack. As a result, Cloudflare’s automated system hadn’t yet alerted the company of the fraudulent domain’s registration.





Phishing login page controlled by the attackers (Source: Cloudflare)

