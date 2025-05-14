Power-Up: Build A Great $1750 Gaming PC Now And Dodge Tariffs

Here's A Great Gaming PC Build Guide With An Eye On Balanced Performance And Upgradability

A Competent AMD Build: Ryzen 7 7800X3D And Gigabyte B650 Eagle AX







Alternative Intel Build: Core Ultra 7 265K And Gigabyte Z890M Aorus Elite WiFi7 Ice

These may be times of uncertainty in the market, but you shouldn't let that dissuade you from your healthy hobbies or passion projects, like building a great new gaming PC. Today, we bring you a build for moderate wallets, with an eye towards high-fidelity, 4K 60 FPS gaming and a clear path to future upgrades.The budget we're working with is around $1750, give or take a few dollars, depending on pricing winds after this article goes up. The keywords here are a "balanced" build with excellent "upgradeability". We could have saved quite a few dollars here and there, opting for cheaper components in some areas, but we figured that in this budget bracket, those savings aren't worth compromising upgradeability or quality. On a side note, this build would and should have cost under $1500 not that long ago, but tariffs and GPU scarcity are a thing, so we'll do the best we can to mitigate current macroeconomic conditions as well. We'll be providing two sets of processors and motherboards, one for an AMD build and one for an Intel build. We'll kick things off with the AMD variant.The brain of the AMD option is the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, the former best gaming CPU on the market, with eight cores clocked at up to a 5GHz boost, accompanied by a chunky 96 MB of L3 cache. While the new champion Ryzen 7 9800X3D is a bit more performant, it's also around $80 (~20%) more expensive , but the performance delta probably isn't justified for some gamers. And for high-resolution gaming, the GPU is almost always the main bottleneck anyway. This chip is also pretty speedy at productivity tasks. Given we're building on the AM5 platform, you're free to upgrade in the future, too.We're generally of the opinion that in this day and age, a fancy motherboard is more of a luxury than a necessity, since even mid-range models have more features than the vast majority of users will ever use. With that perspective, we picked out the Gigabyte B650 Eagle AX. The VRM section has a 12+2+2 phase power design, all resting under sizable heatsinks. The I/O shield is integrated for easy installation, and there's WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and gigabit Ethernet on tap.Three addressable RGB headers plus a standard RGB connector enable you to customize your look with some choice light strips, while a total of five fan headers handle any cooling needs. Being a contemporary mobo, it supports 9000-series AMD CPUs (and possibly future ones), as well as DDR5 up to 8000 MT/s. Three M.2 slots and seven USB ports, one of which is 10 Gbps, round out the main specifications.











Our Intel alternative for the day is the Core Ultra 7 265K. While it doesn't quite have the same stratospheric gaming performance of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, it makes up for it by virtue of having a whopping 20 cores, eight of the Performance type, along with 12 Efficiency cores. This turns this chip into a productivity beast, particularly for highly parallel workloads that can go wide. Even still, each one of those cores can clock up to a maximum of 5.5 GHz boost speed. A total of 36 MB of cache rounds out the kit.



Prospective overclockers should also be happy with Intel's recently revamped warranty that specifically states your CPU is covered if it somehow suffers an untimely death at the hand of one too many MHz. Additionally, as we mentioned before, once you push your games' resolution and/or quality settings to high, the GPU usually becomes your primary bottleneck.









The current lower price of the Core Ultra 7 256K makes room for a motherboard with a couple upgraded features that are genuinely interesting. In this case, the rather good-looking Gigabyte Z890M Aorus Elite WiFi7 Ice, as its moniker indicates, comes with support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, and its USB ports include a USB4 Type-C port in the rear panel. The Ethernet port also gets a bump to a 2.5 GbE unit. The rest of the specs are quite similar to the AMD variant listed above, save perhaps for one luxury that really should be standard across every motherboard under the sun: screwless M.2 slots. If only there was an executive order or an EU law about making this mandatory.







Antec P101 Silent - Silence And Expansion Options







Antec P101 Silent - $129 At Amazon Lian Li LanCool 216RX - RGB Flair With Customizability For the RGB light lovers among you, we present you the Lian Li Lancool 216RX. Like the Antec case above, it can fit 360mm radiators (both top and front), and has room for even the longest GPUs should the need ever arise. It comes fitted from the factory with two gigantic 160mm RGB LED spinners at the front, as well as a 140mm fan at the back. This case also supports vertical graphics card mounting, and you can even fit a 120mm fan next to it in most configurations. Additionally, you can disassemble the top portion for easier installation of a future CLC.









The Final Puzzle Piece And Very Important To Any Gaming PC: The PSU







