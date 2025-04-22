CATEGORIES
Intel Gifts Gamers Core Ultra 200S Boost Overclocking With A Warranty

by Bruno FerreiraTuesday, April 22, 2025, 09:00 AM EDT
hero intel 200s boost news
If you're the proud owner of an Intel Core Ultra 200-series CPU, rejoice, as there may be good gaming gains to be gotten from a brand new BIOS feature. Intel's engineers christened it the 200S Boost overclocking profile, and it promises to boost gaming performance without voiding your warranty.

This news is welcome to Core Ultra gamers everywhere, as despite the massive multi-threaded might of the Core Ultra chips, their inconsistent gaming performance has long been a sore spot for the platform. Intel says the Boost profile should net significant clock speed uplifts in both the fabric and die-to-die connections, and claims that the benefits of these tweaks should "[result] in a performance boost for low-latency workloads like gaming."

There's no need to worry about these overclocking efforts nuking your speedy box of transistors, either, as Intel very clearly states that chips overclocked in this manner will still be covered by the default three-year warranty (for boxed chips). The short table below illustrates the expected gains with the Boost profile, should the components in the equation all cooperate:

  Default Clock Speed  200S Boost profile
Fabric speed  2.6 GHz
Up to 3.2 GHz
VccSA ≤ 1.20V
Die-to-die speed  2.1 GHz
Up to 3.2 GHz
VccSA ≤  1.20V
RAM speed  6400 MT/s
Up to 8000 MT/s
VDD2 ≤ 1.4V and VccSA ≤ 1.20V
Module VDDQ and VDD ≤ 1.4V

The requirements for enabling the Boost profile are simple: a Core Ultra 200-series "K" chip sitting atop a motherboard with an Intel Z890 chipset, and fast RAM up to 8000 MT/s with a corresponding XMP profile. Both UDIMM and CDIMMs are supported, though Intel predictably notes that the profile was designed for setups with one DIMM per channel. The company says it's already tested the Boost profile with a handful of Z890 motherboards and 8000 MT/s kits from various vendors. Here's the full list of supported chips for reference:
  • Intel Core Ultra 9 285K.
  • Intel Core Ultra 7 265K and 265KF.
  • Intel Core Ultra 5 245K and 245KF.
intel 200s boost slide

Interestingly, although the chipmaker clearly states that "all Intel Z890 motherboards with the latest BIOS will have the option to run the 200S Boost profile," it also remarks that "some motherboards may lack the necessary optimizations," meaning that at the end of the day, it's up to your motherboard manufacturer to test and implement the 200S Boost spec. Likewise, you can expect that only select RAM kits will be capable of netting the maximum theoretical gains.

The instructions for enabling the Intel 200S Boost overclocking profile are as follows:
1. Wait until your motherboard maker releases a BIOS update for your board and then install it.
2. Go to the overclocking section in the BIOS, and under the preset profiles, select "Intel 200S Boost." We expect this will be in the vicinity of the XMP profile option.
3. Restart your PC.
4. Check system stability. Intel suggests Cinebench as a stress test, and Intel XTU for monitoring voltages and temperatures.

If you're wondering what's the catch, there doesn't seem to be one. Intel spells out the usual common-sense warnings related to any overclocking effort: results may vary, and you're dependent on your motherboard, RAM, and cooling setup to guarantee stability. Although there's no word on what's the expected increase in power draw, be sure you have a meaty PSU for these experiments. As luck would have it, we just recently published a guide for picking one out.
