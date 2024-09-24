Netgear Expands Nighthawk Wi-Fi 7 Router Lineup With New Models Starting At $229
"Wi-Fi 7 represents a monumental leap forward in wireless technology, and adoption has quickly picked up momentum with more and more Wi-Fi 7 devices coming to market, including the recently announced iPhone 16,” said David Henry, president and GM of Connected Home Products and Services at NETGEAR.
The whole range of RS Nighthawk routers is currently available from Amazon. The entry-level RS200 starts at $229.99, and then the fancier routers step up from there, with the RS300 at $329.99, the RS500 at $399.99, the RS600 and its four 6Hz channels at $499.99, and then the top-of-the-line 4x4x4 RS700 at $649.99. The new additions are slotted in nicely to help broaden the range.
The entry-level RS200 offers up to 2,500 sq. ft. of dual-band coverage for up to 80 devices, while the range-topping RS700 covers up to 3,500 sq. ft. and offers tri-band coverage for up to 200 devices. The RS200 is the only model in the lineup that misses on 6-Ghz connectivity; all of the rest are tri-band devices.
Every model in the range offers a single USB 3.0 port and multiple 1-Gigabit wired Ethernet ports. The RS600 and RS700 also have a pair of 10-GbE ports, while the other models instead get two or three 2.5-GbE ports. Being the top model, the RS700 boasts a 2.6-GHz quad-core CPU; the other models make do with a 2-GHz chip.
If the RS series of Wi-Fi 7 routers doesn't do it for you—and money is no object—you could always check out the Netgear Orbi 970 series of quad-band mesh Wi-Fi products. You can grab the two-pack with one router and one satellite for a cool $1,699.99 (RBE972S), or lay out $2,299.99 for the RBE973S 3-pack. While these prices may seem extortionate, you get what you pay for in terms of features and connection stability.