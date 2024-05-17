ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) Gaming Laptop Review: Pretty And Powerful

The 2024 ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is a compact, capable gaming and content creation laptop that packs AMD Ryzen 8000 series Zen 4 firepower and up to a GeForce RTX 4070 into a svelte, 3.3lb frame with very clean lines.

The ostentatious bling of the previous-gen G14's AniMe Matrix back lid display has been replaced by a thin, sleek strip of LED accent lights on the back of the new ROG Zephyrus G14 GA403. It's still a striking splash of flash for the unexpecting, but we really like it, in comparison to the drab logo-only look of so many aluminum clam shells on the market.





ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Illuminated "Slash Lighting" Top Lid Brings The Modest Bling



The Zephyrus G14's chassis is remarkably light weight for the firepower on board, and this is due its machined, aluminum unibody design that also feels solid and rigid in the hand. You'll feel very little flex in this chassis and display area, and ASUS offers two colors to choose from, with Eclipse Gray (seen above) and Platinum White options.



One Killer OLED Display