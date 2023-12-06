AMD Announces Ryzen 8040 Series Mobile Processors With Revamped Ryzen AI





AMD compares the Ryzen 9 8945HS against Intel's Core i9-13900H.

In this slide, AMD says that the XDNA NPU in these processors is capable of 16 TOPS, or 16 trillion operations per second. That's a flat 60% uplift over the 10 TOPS that the Phoenix NPU can output, which is a massive change for processors that appear by most other metrics to be very similar to last-gen silicon . That's clearly not the whole story, though.





This slide lists some legitimately useful AI-powered features that can be accelerated by a Ryzen AI NPU. Some of these functions, like Photoshop's Content Aware Fill and DaVinci Resolve's Smart Reframe, can completely change up your workflow, so if Ryzen AI can make them quicker and easier to use, that's a big win for AMD.









One of the other ways that end-users make use of AI on their own PCs is by using pre-trained models like Stable Diffusion to do image generation, natural language processing, and so on. Most of those models are formatted for use with PyTorch or Tensorflow, and AMD now has tools to quantize models and format them in a way that makes them compatible with the open-source ONNX runtime.



