Razer Firefly V2 Pro Mouse Mat Review: Slick, Rigid, With RGB
The Razer Firefly V2 Pro Is A High-Quality, RBG-Illuminated Mouse Mat For Hardcore Gamers
|Razer Firefly V2 Pro Illuminated Mouse Mat: MSRP $99
Razer's new Firefly V2 Pro RGB-enabled mouse mat looks wild and offers a ton of customization options via Razer's Synapse app.
We're big proponents of using high-quality peripherals on a PC. Faster, more powerful hardware is always fun to play with, but things like input devices and displays can often have a more beneficial impact on the user experience. The same can be said about something as seemingly mundane as a moust mat. Sure, you can use most modern mice on just about any surface, but it's going to track more accurately and move more smoothly on a mouse mat specifically designed for that purpose. Such is the case with the Razer Firefly V2 Pro. The Razer Firefly V2 Pro is a high-quality, rigid mouse mat designed for hardcore gamers, and in typical Razer fashion, the Razer Firefly V2 Pro packs in some handfy features and customization options, including addressable RGB lighting.
Razer’s Firefly V2 Pro illuminated mouse mat has 15 individually customizable lighting zones, which shine through a frosted surface that catches the light, focuses some around its edges, and casts the rest out in every direction. The edge-to-edge lighting zones can be customized within the company’s Razer Synapse and Razer Chroma Studio apps and also synchronized with other compatible Razer products. Check it out...
Razer Firefly V2 Pro Features And Specifications:
The Razer Firefly V2 Pro is fairly large, which provides ample room for fast-twitch FPS gamers to make sweeping flicks if desired. It measures 278mm (10.94-inches) x 360mm (14.17-inches) and about 4.6mm (.18") thick. That little bit of height is required to project the RGB lighting throughout the mouse mat's surface. While this realtively large size (for a mouse mat) may be fine for most users, those with limited desk real estate may want to measure their space to ensure enough room before dropping a C-Note on the Razer Firefly V2 Pro.
The Razer Firefly V2 Pro connects to a PC via a USB-C port located on the back of the unit. The included cord can be detached from the unit, however, making it easier to pack up and move from place to place if need be. There is also an additional USB-A port on the backside of the mat, allowing for easy, convenient charging of a mouse if needed, or for plugging in a USB dongle to optimize the wireless connection between it and a wireless mouse.
Razer Firefly V2 Pro Build QualityThe surface of the Firefly V2 Pro is constructed of a low-friction, micro-textured composite material, reminiscent of the rigid Everglide or Ratpadz from back in the day. Razer claims the surface is optimal for optical mouse sensors, and allows for high precision and effortless movement. During testing, the surface indeed provided a near frictionless experience while moving the mouse around and trackign was excellent. The only time the smooth movement was interrupted in any way was when the mat's surface was dusty or random particles had made their way onto the surface. It was very apparent when this occurred, but was quickly and easily remedied with a quick wipe down of the mouse mat and bottom side of the mouse.
The bottom of the Razer Firefly V2 Pro features a heavy rubberized base, which keeps the mouse mat securely in place while whipping a mouse around on the surface. During real-world testing, the rubberized base did its job exceptionally well, as the Firefly V2 Pro remained in its original position with little to no movement at al following a full day of heavy use.
Once the software is launched, all Razer devices connected to the system will be shown on the app’s dashboard. Simply click the image of the Firefly V2 Pro to be taken to its customization screen and begin experiemnting with the settings. Users are able to adjust the brightness of the lighting, choose to enable the device to be turned off when the display is turned off, as well as configure options to change the lighting with either Quick Effects, or Advanced Effects.
In terms of brightness, the Razer Firefly V2 Pro delivers ample brightness, even in well-lit rooms. Of course, it can also be lowered to minimize the effect in dark rooms. Users effectively have full control over how the RGB lighting in the Razer Firefly V2 Pro behaves.
Under Quick Effects, users can choose between six different available patterns, such as Wave, Breathing, and Reactive. There is also the ability to change which direction the lighting flows, either from left to right, or vice-versa, as well as the option to apply the chosen effect to other Chroma enabled devices. Under Advanced Effects, users will be taken to the Chroma Studio app, where lighting can be adjusted even further.
While we dig the high-quality, low-friction mousing surface, features, and customizablity of the Razer Firefly V2 Pro, there is one major downside -- cost. The Razer Firefly V2 Pro currently sells for $99.99, which is a significant investment for a moust mat. For those who simply love RGB, or Razer, the $100 may be well worth it. It truly is up to the individual.
Razer Firefly V2 Pro: Our VerdictIn case it wasn't obvious, we really like the Razer Firefly V2 Pro. It is obviously not a product for everyone, but the Razer Firefly V2 Pro is a unique way of adding more RGB to any setup, it works very well and offers some handy features. Its surface provides for ultra smooth mouse movement, while securly staying in place thnks to its rubberized base. The ability to tap into 16.8 billion colors and customize the RGB lighting effects through the Razer Synapse or Razer Chroma Studio apps only adds to the appeal. The Razer Firefly V2 Pro is also large enough for even the most furious of FPS players.
The ample size, high-quality build and features of the Razer Firefly V2 Pro come at a price though. For many gamers, $99.99 will simply put it out of reach. However, for those that want an extremely high-quality mousing surface, dig the RGB lighting, and will take advantage of the additional USB ports it offers, it is a well made product that delivers on its promises.
All told, the Razer Firefly V2 Pro provides a smooth and durable mousing surface and it looks great. While the price and size of the mouse mat may deter some users, we suspect anyoen that purchases the Razer Firefly V2 Pro and appreciates its features are likely to be pleased. For those reasons, we have no problem recommending the Razer Firefly V2 Pro.