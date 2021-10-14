Alienware X15 Gaming Laptop Review: A Svelte Stunner With Caveats

Walking around a bit more for IO port layout, we see that Alienware left both side edges of the X15 nearly completely devoid of ports, with the exception of the DC power barrel connector on the left side and a single global headset jack on the right. These are curious omissions as many users would appreciate even a USB-C port or two on the left or right edge, let alone moving an SD card slot here for more convenient access.



A Mini Millennium Falcon Or Mullet Machine With A Party In The Back - You Decide