Alienware X-Series Takes Thin And Light Gaming To The Extreme With 11th Gen Core-H And RTX 30





Early last month, Dell gave us just a tiny taste of its thin and light Alienware X-Series gaming laptops powered by 11generation Intel Tiger Lake-H processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Ampere Mobile GPUs. The laptops are official today with the launch of the X15 and X17, so we're getting the full rundown on specs and available features.

The X15 is perhaps the most impressive of the two, as it is billed as the world's most powerful sub-16mm gaming laptop and the thinnest ever produced by Alienware. As we previously reported, the X-Series uses an Element 31 thermal interface material (Gallium-Silicon-based) to improve cooling performance. There's also a Quad Fan arrangement that improves airflow management backed by Smart Fan control technology.





With all the design, development, and TLC that went into the cooling system, Alienware was able to fit the latest hardware from Intel and NVIDIA in the svelte (for a gaming laptop) chassis. Customers have a choice of Intel Core i7-1180H or Core i9-11900H processors paired with up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory. Single-storage options are available up to 2B, while dual storage configurations boost the maximum capacity to 4TB in RAID-0.

When it comes to GPUs, you have your choice of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB), GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB), or GeForce RTX 3080 (8GB). Those GPUs can be paired with one of three displays: a 15.6-inch 165Hz FHD panel, 360Hz FHD G-SYNC panel, or a 240Hz QHD G-SYNC panel. The FHD panels have a maximum brightness of 300 nits, while the QHD panel maxes out at 400 nits.





On the connectivity front, the usual suspects are in play here with one USB-A port, two USB-C 3.2 ports, one Thunderbolt 4 port, MicroSD slot, HDMI 2.1, 2.5 GbE, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. A new X-Series thin keyboard comes standard with per-key AlienFX lighting and 1.5mm of key travel with anti-ghosting. Finally, there's a relatively larger 87 WHr battery installed within the machine.





The X17 is, of course, the larger of the two laptops, and it is thicker as well. Its chassis swells to 20.9mm thick but keeps the same processor/memory/GPU/storage options. Where things differ, of course, is with the displays. Here, you'll find 17.3-inch 165Hz FHD, 360Hz FHD G-SYNC, and 120Hz UHD panels. The X17 also comes with an 87-WHr battery but is available with an optional CherryMX ultra-low-profile mechanic keyboard with AlienFX lighting and 1.8mm of key travel.

A limited number of configurations are available today for both the Alienware X15 and X17 starting at $1,999 and $2,099, respectively. The full lineup for each will be available beginning June 15th.