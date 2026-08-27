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Xbox Tests Disc-To-Digital Feature To Keep Physical Libraries Alive

by Chris HarperThursday, August 27, 2026, 02:43 PM EDT
Xbox disc-to-digital concept graphic.
Xbox disc-to-digital concept graphic. Image: Hot Hardware

Microsoft's rumored disc-to-digital program is coming to fruition as an opt-in for Xbox Insiders on the Xbox Series X and Xbox One consoles. It doesn't apply to all games across the Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles and at least for now, no Xbox or Xbox 360 games are supported either. The Xbox Series S is only omitted because it doesn't have a disc drive in the first place, a precedent that has proven controversial.

Fortunately, the Xbox disc-to-digital program should work just about how we expected. Starting on August 31st, Xbox Insiders will be able to insert disc-based games for the Xbox One or Xbox Series X and receive a corresponding digital license. The license lasts until the disc is inserted into another console, and also carries across to the PC Xbox Store version of the game. So even if you aren't using the function to limit the need for disc-swapping, there's a major benefit if you want to expand your cross-platform library.

Official Xbox disc-to-digital graphic
Official Xbox disc-to-digital graphic. Image: Microsoft
It is a bit disappointing that this feature doesn't extend to the Xbox 360 and original Xbox catalogs, but we suppose it is still in development and that could change. Compared to the Sony PlayStation side of the game preservation conversation, Microsoft is doing a great service here. The Xbox Insiders release of disc-to-digital also lends credence to leaks that point to yet more exhaustive backward compatibility and game preservation efforts from Microsoft's Xbox division.

It's difficult to overstate how refreshing the Xbox consoles have been regarding game preservation. As Nintendo pivots to subscriptions required for backward compatibility with the Switch and Sony abandoning disc backward compatibility since the PlayStation 4, Microsoft has shown by far the greatest commitment to retro gaming. The fact that even some original Xbox game discs work on the Xbox Series X is a great thing.

But it does leave us hoping that Microsoft will change that "some" to "all" regarding Xbox games that can be emulated or digitized.
Tags:  Microsoft, Xbox, (nasdaq:msft), xbox series, console gaming, game preservation
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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