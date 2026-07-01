PlayStation To Go Digital-Only As Sony Confirms No More Game Discs In 2028





Sony announced it will no longer release physical game discs for its PlayStation consoles effective January 2028, a controversial move the company claims is partially rooted in "consumer preference." Apparently, Sony has not seen the backlash and memes on social media related to Rockstar Games selling game boxes for Grand Theft Auto VI that do not actually ship with a disc, and instead include a download code inside.





"As consumer preferences and the broader entertainment industry continue to shift away from physical discs to digital, physical game disc production for all new games releasing on PlayStation consoles will be discontinued starting January 2028. Following this date, new games will be available on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only. This transition has no impact on games that already released, or will be releasing, prior to January 2028 in disc format.





"This is a natural direction for Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs. This transition will enable us to align more closely with how most of our community prefers to access and play games today," Sony stated in a PlayStation blog post.





While not outright confirmed (yet), Sony's wording suggests this move applies to both first-party and third-party titles, meaning every game released on PlayStation will be digital-only starting in 2028. Developer Rockstar Games and publisher Take-Two Interactive set the precedent with GTA VI, and Sony is apparently running with it.













This is a move the industry has been heading towards for quite some time now. Microsoft caught some heat before the launch of its Xbox Series X|S when rumors surfaced that its next-generation console would be digital only. That obviously did not happen, though both Microsoft and Sony ended up releasing disc-less versions of the Xbox (series X, as well as a digital-only Series X) and PS5, respectively.





Sony's timing is especially unfortunately, as the announcement comes just days after it removed hundreds of purchased movies and TV shows from user libraries, underscoring why many consumers still put value in physical media when the landscape has gone mostly digital. This latest move is not the same thing, but the optics still are not great.





What does this mean for GameStop and other game retailers? Time will tell, though it is possible that Sony and its publishing partners will follow Rockstar's lead by releasing physical game boxes with download codes inside.





Either way, this is likely the end of an era. All eyes are now on Microsoft and Xbox boss Asha Sharma to see if it will do the same as part of the company's 100-day reset plan announced last month.

Update: PlayStation Store On PS3 Is Closing

Sony just posted another blog announcing that after two decades of supporting the PlayStation 3 console generation, it is closing its PlayStation Store on PS3, and the same for its PS Vita handheld, both sometime this year.





"That means new content purchases will no longer be possible once the PlayStation Store closes on these devices. To ease the transition, players will still be able to download previously purchased content after the closing date for the foreseeable future," Sony says.





According to Sony, the PS3 and PS Vita are no longer able to support modern commerce systems, such as updated payment processing standards, at the level required.