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Microsoft's Leaked Xbox 360 PC Plan Could Change Game Preservation

by Chris HarperTuesday, August 04, 2026, 02:44 PM EDT
hero xbox360 intro2
An internal Microsoft roadmap leaked to The Verge bodes well for the future of game preservation, but a few questions and concerns remain. The good news is that, as we suspected, due to the existing Xbox-to-PC emulator already featuring Xbox 360 backward Compatibility, the Xbox-to-PC backward compatibility program will extend to Xbox 360 games starting next year. Additionally, the Disc-To-Digital program we first reported on in July is supposed to launch later this month.


This is great news, but it doesn't necessarily mean that the full Xbox 360 catalog will be making its way to PC, current-gen Xbox consoles, and the next-generation Project Helix hybrid console. That's because the original publishers still own these games and have a say in how their releases will be handled, similar to the existing backward compatibility program on Xbox consoles. While I've had high praise for that program in the past, it only covers about a quarter of the 360 library and only 6% of the original Xbox's.

Publishers will need to opt in to both the backward compatibility and the Disc-To-Digital programs in order for them to be usable with your games. There's good incentive for them to do so, since it effectively allows them to re-release and sell the games on modern platforms without any extra development work on their end, but digital rights are historically tricky to navigate.

Licensing concerns apply especially to any games that have licensed music or other content that publishers may not want to negotiate for. After all, we've already seen patches and re-releases remove licensed music from existing games, ranging from more niche titles like Guilty Gear Strive all the way up to massive hits like GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

gtavc defedition
Vice City feels a little off without "Video Killed The Radio Star", which was removed due to licensing issues

The Verge's coverage also notes that Microsoft owning a studio does not guarantee that its games will be compatible with this service, due to the aforementioned licensing issues. That's likely the biggest roadblock, but Microsoft introducing these options still bodes much better for game preservation than what Sony and Nintendo are currently doing.
Tags:  Microsoft, Xbox, Xbox 360, PC gaming, emulation, (nasdaq:msft), console gaming, game preservation
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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