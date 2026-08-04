Microsoft's Leaked Xbox 360 PC Plan Could Change Game Preservation
🚨 SE FILTRA ROADMAP DE XBOX A PUBLISHERS🔥— eXtas1s 🎮 Noticias & Rumores (@eXtas1stv) August 3, 2026
Microsoft supuestamente está presentando su nuevo roadmap de retrocompatibilidad y para el formato físico a los publishers, y la propuesta es muuuy buena.
🗓️ Agosto 2026: Llega el programa Disc to Digital para Xbox One y Series X.
🗓️… pic.twitter.com/hJHBDzggYW
This is great news, but it doesn't necessarily mean that the full Xbox 360 catalog will be making its way to PC, current-gen Xbox consoles, and the next-generation Project Helix hybrid console. That's because the original publishers still own these games and have a say in how their releases will be handled, similar to the existing backward compatibility program on Xbox consoles. While I've had high praise for that program in the past, it only covers about a quarter of the 360 library and only 6% of the original Xbox's.
Publishers will need to opt in to both the backward compatibility and the Disc-To-Digital programs in order for them to be usable with your games. There's good incentive for them to do so, since it effectively allows them to re-release and sell the games on modern platforms without any extra development work on their end, but digital rights are historically tricky to navigate.
Licensing concerns apply especially to any games that have licensed music or other content that publishers may not want to negotiate for. After all, we've already seen patches and re-releases remove licensed music from existing games, ranging from more niche titles like Guilty Gear Strive all the way up to massive hits like GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.
The Verge's coverage also notes that Microsoft owning a studio does not guarantee that its games will be compatible with this service, due to the aforementioned licensing issues. That's likely the biggest roadblock, but Microsoft introducing these options still bodes much better for game preservation than what Sony and Nintendo are currently doing.