CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyThursday, March 05, 2020, 09:27 AM EDT

Xbox Series S Rumored With 4 TFLOP AMD Radeon Navi GPU And Value Pricing

Microsoft Xbox Series X
There has been a lot of chatter about the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, a pair of next-generation consoles from Microsoft and Sony, respectively. Both have already been announced, but there is also talk there being two game consoles by each company, including a PlayStation 5 Pro and, as it relates to this latest leak, an Xbox Series S (otherwise known as Lockhart).

Let's start from the beginning. Both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are confirmed to be running custom AMD silicon, which will pair the company's Zen 2 CPU cores with Navi graphics. These next-gen consoles will also come equipped with solid state drive storage and hardware-level support for real-time ray tracing.

Microsoft recently revealed that the Xbox Series X will harness 12 TFLOPS of graphics power from the GPU alone (not a combined metric of the GPU and CPU). We can't discern a whole lot from TFLOPS alone, but since we know it's based on RDNA 2, we can reasonably deduce it will be faster than a Radeon RX 5700 XT, and perhaps on par with (or a bit faster) than a GeForce RTX 2080 (though it remains to be seen how AMD's real-time ray tracing hardware stacks up with NVIDIA's RT cores).

Rumor has it there will be a PS5 Pro that could be even faster. We'll have to wait and see. On the flip side, YouTuber Dealer Gaming claims to have the skinny the Xbox Series S.

Xbox Series S Twitter Leak

"Hearing that Microsoft will share Lockhart details for the first time, soon. Should give insight in Xbox's multi-SKU approach to next-generation. Remember, this console with 4TF[LOP] Navi GPU & Zen CPU is entry model & overall better than X1-X today. Around $300," Dealer Gaming wrote on Twitter.

That is an intriguing proposition, if it turns out to be true. There's a good chance the Xbox Series X will debut at $500 (maybe more), so a cheaper version that can still surpass the Xbox One X in performance would likely be a hit with gamers.

Of course, this is merely a rumor right now. It raises several questions. For example, will the Xbox Series S debut with SSD storage or lean back on an HDD? And what other features might get axed for a cheaper price tag, like dedicated audio hardware?

We'll have to wait and see, but one thing is for sure—this is shaping up to be an interesting (and potentially explosive) year in the realm of console gaming.


Tags:  Gaming, Microsoft, consoles, (nasdaq:msft), xbox series s
Via:  Twitter (@Dealer_Gaming)
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms