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Windows 11 Update Failing At 35%? Microsoft Releases Fix For Error 0x800f0922

by Chris HarperMonday, June 01, 2026, 04:26 PM EDT
hero laptop windows 11 on desk
Microsoft has been trying to optimize Windows as of late, offering performance improvements and introducing suggested feature additions, but things are still a work in progress. Case in point, Microsoft has confirmed that some users are experiencing Windows Update failures, which fail at 35% with an error code of 0x800f0922.

Fortunately, it's a known issue, and for users who have already installed the May 26th KB5089573 optional update, it should already be patched. The mitigation was also applied through Known Issue Rollback (KIR), and some users may be able to simply restart their devices to apply the fix.

winupdate current

But for those facing the issue who can't update their system at all, the problem lies with Windows' EFI System Partition, which is used to help apply updates.

The fix for Error Code 0x800f0922 is to extend your EFI Partition. Below are the official instructions:

  • Open the Command Prompt as Administrator
  • Run the following command:
reg add "HKLM\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\Bfsvc" /v EspPaddingPercent /t REG_DWORD /d 0 /f
  • Restart your PC, and retry the update.
As noted by Microsoft and WindowsLatest, this fix is modifying your registry. While it should be a harmless tweak, especially if you have drive space to spare, it's worth backing up your registry before doing this if you're concerned anything might go wrong.

If you're experiencing this update issue, we do recommend applying the workaround, though. Without the latest security updates, Windows 11 is open to several major exploits released in the past month. You'll also be missing out on all the new features and optimizations brought to Windows 11 lately, though the most interesting ones are limited to Windows Insiders for now.

For Windows users that may have skipped the May 26 KB5089573 optional update, future major Windows 11 updates will have this fix built-in, hopefully mitigating the need to apply it manually.
Tags:  Microsoft, Update, (nasdaq:msft), windows 11, bug fix
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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