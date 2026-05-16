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Microsoft Capitulates: Massive Taskbar Overhaul and Customizable Start Menu Are Coming

by Chris HarperSaturday, May 16, 2026, 01:38 PM EDT
hero win11 taskbar
It only took the better part of five years, but Microsoft is finally listening to Windows users and restoring desired Taskbar functionality to Windows 11 and addition some customization options to the Start menu too. The Taskbar used to freely allow position changes and other customizations on previous version of Windows, but Windows 11 launched with only limited customization features and with a locked bottom position for the Taskbar. While the move to lock the Taskbar could be justified as an effort to minimize extraneous code, unify the user experience, and make the OS more touch-friendly, it certainly disappointed some long-time users, who were forced to either abide by the new changes or install a third-party taskbar alternative instead.

Thankfully, Microsoft plans to make things right. Windows Insiders on the experimental branch can already install an update that allows the Taskbar to be repositioned to the top, bottom, left, or right of the screen. Icon alignment can also be top-aligned or centered according to preference in all of these positions, and the ability to never combine windows and set a Compact (or "Small") Taskbar has also been restored.


It's not quite perfect yet, though. Auto-hide and tablet-optimized Taskbar functionality will be coming with future updates, but this is already a major step in the right direction for Windows 11. Touch gestures and search boxes for alternate positions will also come in future updates, with "additional features" like per-monitor Taskbar positions or drag and drop Taskbar changes being evaluated. Updates are also planned to allow extensive Start Menu customization, including toggling sections, controlling Recommended files separately from Recommended applications, Start Menu size settings, and more.

Microsoft is asking Windows Insiders to share feedback on the updates as they roll out and help them iron out any bugs or stability issues that may arise. As someone who didn't last a single day before installing a third-party Taskbar replacement, I'm delighted to see these changes and think it bodes well for the future of Windows 11. Other efforts, like expanding Xbox Mode and driver QA, show that Microsoft is actively working to keep its users happy rather than simply flexing market dominance and doing whatever it wants.

While the official blog post says nothing of when we can expect all of these new features to land for mainstream Windows users, we anticipate that these features will land for non-Insiders in a matter of months. Those who simply can't wait can go ahead and opt into the Insider Program now, and if you run into issues you can switch builds if necessary.
Tags:  Microsoft, Update, ui, Start Menu, (nasdaq:msft), windows 11, taskbar
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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