Microsoft Capitulates: Massive Taskbar Overhaul and Customizable Start Menu Are Coming
Thankfully, Microsoft plans to make things right. Windows Insiders on the experimental branch can already install an update that allows the Taskbar to be repositioned to the top, bottom, left, or right of the screen. Icon alignment can also be top-aligned or centered according to preference in all of these positions, and the ability to never combine windows and set a Compact (or "Small") Taskbar has also been restored.
It's not quite perfect yet, though. Auto-hide and tablet-optimized Taskbar functionality will be coming with future updates, but this is already a major step in the right direction for Windows 11. Touch gestures and search boxes for alternate positions will also come in future updates, with "additional features" like per-monitor Taskbar positions or drag and drop Taskbar changes being evaluated. Updates are also planned to allow extensive Start Menu customization, including toggling sections, controlling Recommended files separately from Recommended applications, Start Menu size settings, and more.
Microsoft is asking Windows Insiders to share feedback on the updates as they roll out and help them iron out any bugs or stability issues that may arise. As someone who didn't last a single day before installing a third-party Taskbar replacement, I'm delighted to see these changes and think it bodes well for the future of Windows 11. Other efforts, like expanding Xbox Mode and driver QA, show that Microsoft is actively working to keep its users happy rather than simply flexing market dominance and doing whatever it wants.
While the official blog post says nothing of when we can expect all of these new features to land for mainstream Windows users, we anticipate that these features will land for non-Insiders in a matter of months. Those who simply can't wait can go ahead and opt into the Insider Program now, and if you run into issues you can switch builds if necessary.