Microsoft Delays Recall Roll Out Yet Again, Here’s When It Will Come To Copilot PCs
As Microsoft kicked off the Copilot+ PC era earlier this year, the company had high hopes that new features such as Recall would entice consumers to buy into its AI-infused laptops. However, shortly after Recall was announced to the public, the feature came under heavy fire concerning security and privacy risks. The backlash led Microsoft to quickly decide to not include Recall with the first wave of Copilot+ PC devices, and instead look at ways of making it more secure and consumer friendly before unleashing it into the wild.
In a blog post in June, Microsoft remarked, “We are adjusting the release model for Recall to leverage the expertise of the Windows Insider Community to ensure the experience meets our high standards for quality and security.”
Then in August of this year, the company updated its progress on releasing Recall, remarking, “With a commitment to delivering a trustworthy and secure Recall (preview) experience on Copilot+ PCs for customers, we’re sharing an update that Recall will be available to Windows Insiders starting in October.”
Now, Microsoft has once again updated its blog, remarking, “We are committed to delivering a secure and trusted experience with Recall.” The post continued, “To ensure we deliver on these important updates, we’re taking additional time to refine the experience before previewing it with Windows Insiders. Originally planned for October, Recall will now be available for preview with Windows Insiders on Copilot Plus PCs by December.”
For anyone not familiar with the Recall feature, it will be a new way to instantly find something previously viewed on a PC. In order to create an explorable timeline, Recall will periodically take a snapshot of what appears on a screen. According to Microsoft, these images are then encrypted, stored, and analyzed locally, using on-device AI capabilities to understand their context. When a user is logged into their Copilot+ PC, they can then retrace their steps visually using Recall to find things from apps, websites, images, and documents previously viewed on the device.
It should be noted, once Microsoft finally releases Recall, it will be an opt-in feature, and users will be able to completely remove the feature from a device if they so choose.