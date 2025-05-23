Windows Is Getting An AI-Powered Notepad Upgrade And More Nifty Features





Microsoft is rolling out an exciting wave of updates to its core Windows 11 applications – Paint, Snipping Tool, and Notepad – available now for Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev channels using Copilot+ PCs . These enhancements, focusing on generative AI (naturally) and streamlined workflows, promise to bring greater creativity and efficiency directly within familiar Windows tools. No word yet if any or all of these features will make it to Stable, though.













Perhaps the most expected update arrives in Notepad, with the groundbreaking ability to write new content using generative AI. This marks a significant step towards embedding intelligent assistance directly into basic productivity applications.





While the exact capabilities of this AI are yet to be fully explored, it could change how users draft emails, brainstorm ideas, or even assist with creative writing tasks. We almost can't imagine Window's trusty old Notepad being able to suggest alternative phrasing, expand bullet points, or generate initial drafts based on user prompts. What's this world coming to? Anyway, to use Notepad's AI write feature, users will need to be signed in to their Microsoft accounts and will rely on a credits quota for each generative use.













Another core update is in the Paint app . It receives two major features: sticker generator and object select. Sticker generator will allow users to create custom stickers with AI by entering a few prompts (notice a pattern here?). Generated stickers can then be applied to the canvas, saved to file, or copy-pasted to other applications.





Arguably the most helpful addition is smart object select. When selected, the app will intelligently highlight specified elements on the canvas; definitely beats trying to free-form it yourself.













Lastly, the Snipping Tool is getting a significant upgrade with the introduction of perfect screenshot and a color picker. Once again, perfect screenshot leverages AI to precisely grab content on the screen without the need to edit in post, i.e., it automatically detects active windows or crops for you.





For those needing to obtain precise HEX, RGB, and HSL color matches for what they see onscreen, the integrated color picker feature will undoubtedly be a boon. The tool will especially be a boon for designers and developers, be it for creating presentations or creating digital art.