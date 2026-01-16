CATEGORIES
home News

Will Gigabyte Make A Gaming Handheld? Here's What The CEO Had To Say

by Paul LillyFriday, January 16, 2026, 11:16 AM EDT
A Gigabyte Aorus gaming handheld.
It sure sounds like Gigabyte is planning to release a gaming handheld at some point, according to comments CEO Eddie Lin made at CES, though exactly when and what differentiating features it will have are, for now, a mystery. Not just to you and us, but also to Gigabyte, which is mulling how it could separate its own brand gaming handheld from what's become a fleshed out market.

Gigabyte's absence from the gaming handheld market up to this point isn't really curious, though eventually it could be. It took Valve releasing the Steam Deck to really kick things into high gear on the PC gaming side, and since then, the field of options has really blossomed.

To wit, Lenovo has released multiple Legion Go handsets and is readying a version of the Legion Go 2 with SteamOS, MSI has jumped on board with its Claw handhelds, and ASUS has enter the market with multiple Ally models, including ones built in collaboration with Microsoft, to name some of the bigger players.

Then there are the various Ayaneo models and handhelds from other manufacturers, all of which add up to an increasingly fleshed out market. So, will Gigabyte enter the fray?

Adam Murray at PCWorld asked Lin that very question, who confirmed that Gigabyte is thinking about it. Lin said that building a gaming handheld is the easy part, but the challenge lies in making something that's not a 'me-too' product.

Lin talked about wanting to have some kind of differentiation from all of the other handhelds that are currently available. One thing Lin may underestimate is that having the Gigabyte brand, along with its Aorus division, is differentiation in and of itself. But to his point, there's the risk of getting lost in the shuffle.

Panther Lake presention in front of a slide that reads, "Handhelds unleashed."

It's not clear how much different Lin would want a Gigabyte handheld to be from all of the rest. While not mentioned, one possibility that comes to our mind is being one of the first, to incorporate Intel's Panther Lake chips into a handheld. This is the approach MSI took with its Claw—embracing Intel chips when most of the other handhelds on the market are based on AMD silicon.

Intel has gone on record saying that Panther Lake will find its way into gaming handhelds, so it's certainly within the realm of possibility for Gigabyte to go that route. Whether that would be different enough, only Lin and the other decision makers at Gigabyte can say for sure.

In any event, you can check out the full 11-minute interview on YouTube, in which Lin discusses motherboard pricing, OLED monitors, and a few other interesting topics.

Top image AI generated with Microsoft Copilot
Tags:  Gigabyte, Handheld, Aorus
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment