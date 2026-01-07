CATEGORIES
home News

Lenovo Legion Go 2 To Get A SteamOS Upgrade To Take On Steam Deck

by Paul LillyWednesday, January 07, 2026, 10:24 AM EDT
Angled render of Lenovo's Legion Go 2 with SteamOS.
Gamers clamoring for a more powerful version of Lenovo's Legion Go handheld with SteamOS instead of Windows will get their wish in a few months. At CES, Lenovo announced it's planning to release a SteamOS edition of its second-generation Legion Go, which will ship with the same core hardware as its existing Windows variant.

Why does this matter? SteamOS is a streamlined platform for gaming and is optimized precisely for that, whereas Windows is more of a do-everything operating system. If you're buying a handheld strictly for gaming—which is probably most people—Valve's Linux-based SteamOS is a really good platform with an intuitive UI and some nifty features like the quick suspend/resume function.

Lenovo already made its foray into SteamOS territory with Legion Go S, which is a solid first effort (we ran into some minor issues as noted in our review), but the Legion Go 2 is a more premium handheld with higher-end specs.

Lenovo Legion Go 2.

Like the Windows variant, the Legion Go 2 with SteamOS will feature an 8.8-inch OLED display with 1920x1200 resolution (16:10 aspect ratio), 144Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits brightness. Underneath the hood, it's packing an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor (8C/16T, up to 5GHz, 16MB L3 cache), up to 32GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD) storage.

It also features the same connectivity options (1x 3.5mm combo jack, 2x USB-C [USB4, DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery 3.0), 1x microSD card reader supporting up to 2TB), the same controls, and so forth. The only thing different is that it will run SteamOS.

Why not just install SteamOS on Windows version of the Legion Go 2? We haven't tried it, but others have and they report less-than-optimal results.

Lenovo says the Legion Go 2 with SteamOS will be available in June starting at $1,199.
Tags:  Lenovo, Handheld, SteamOS, legion go 2, ces2026
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment