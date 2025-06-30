GeForce RTX 5080, 5070 Ti And 5070 Super Refresh Tipped For More VRAM





Hot on the heels of NVIDIA introducing its most affordable Blackwell part yet with the GeForce RTX 5050 (which is already up for preorder on Amazon, by the way), it looks as though the company will now pivot to refreshing several of its higher end SKUs with Super models, including a GeForce RTX 5080 Super, GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Super, and GeForce RTX 5070 Super. While nothing has been confirmed, scuttlebutt on X is that each card will see a significant bump in VRAM compared to the non-Super models.

GeForce RTX 5070 Super

PG147-SKU65

GB205-400-A1

6400FP32

192-bit GDDR7 18G 28Gbps

275W — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) June 29, 2025

Starting at the bottom and working our way up, prominent leaker kopite7kimi on X claims there is a GeForce RTX 5070 Super in the works, which will be built around a GB205-400-AI GPU with 6,400 CUDA cores and 18GB of GDDR7 (28Gbps) on a 192-bit memory bus. He also says it will feature a 275W TGP (total graphics power) rating, compared to 250W on the non-Super model..





If true, we're looking at a minor 4.2% bump in CUDA cores versus 6,144 found on the GeForce RTX 5070, and a more substantial 50% jump in VRAM (18GB versus 12GB), with the bus width staying the same for 672GB/s of memory bandwidth.

GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Super

PG147-SKU55

GB203-350-A1

8960FP32

256-bit GDDR7 24G 28Gbps

350W — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) June 29, 2025

Then for the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Super, the same leaker claims it will feature a GB-203-350-A1 GPU with 8,960 CUDA cores and 24GB of GDDR7 (28Gbps) on a 256-bit memory bus, along with a 350W TGP rating.





Here again, we're looking at a 50% jump in memory (24GB versus 16GB) versus the regular GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, along with a 50W higher TGP rating. The CUDA cores (8,960), bus width (256-bit), and memory bandwidth (896GB/s) remain the same.

GeForce RTX 5080 SUPER

GB203

10752 FP32

256-bit GDDR7 24GB@30Gbps

385W

3.0GHz Boost Clocks — Haytam Aarab (@Tech_Meld_) June 29, 2025

Finally, there's chatter about a GeForce RTX 5080 Super, albeit from a different source. Haytam Aarab (@Tech_Meld_) claims the Super variant will sport 10,752 CUDA cores and 24GB of GDDR7 on a 256-bit memory bus, along with a 385W TGP. He also states the card will have a 3GHz boost clock.





According to kopite7kimi, however, it will actually feature a 415W TGP, not 385W, He also states that it will use faster binned 32Gbps memory chips, which would essentially increase the memory bandwidth to 1,024GB/s.





To put it all into a more digestible format, here are the rumored specs and how they compare to the existing non-Super models...