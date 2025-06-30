GeForce RTX 5080, 5070 Ti And 5070 Super Refresh Tipped For More VRAM

Hot on the heels of NVIDIA introducing its most affordable Blackwell part yet with the GeForce RTX 5050
(which is already up for preorder
on Amazon, by the way), it looks as though the company will now pivot to refreshing several of its higher end SKUs with Super models, including a GeForce RTX 5080 Super, GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Super, and GeForce RTX 5070 Super. While nothing has been confirmed, scuttlebutt on X is that each card will see a significant bump in VRAM compared to the non-Super models.
Starting at the bottom and working our way up, prominent leaker kopite7kimi on X claims there is a GeForce RTX 5070 Super in the works, which will be built around a GB205-400-AI GPU with 6,400 CUDA cores and 18GB of GDDR7 (28Gbps) on a 192-bit memory bus. He also says it will feature a 275W TGP (total graphics power) rating, compared to 250W on the non-Super model..
If true, we're looking at a minor 4.2% bump in CUDA cores versus 6,144 found on the GeForce RTX 5070, and a more substantial 50% jump in VRAM (18GB versus 12GB), with the bus width staying the same for 672GB/s of memory bandwidth.
Then for the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Super, the same leaker claims it will feature a GB-203-350-A1 GPU with 8,960 CUDA cores and 24GB of GDDR7 (28Gbps) on a 256-bit memory bus, along with a 350W TGP rating.
Here again, we're looking at a 50% jump in memory (24GB versus 16GB) versus the regular GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, along with a 50W higher TGP rating. The CUDA cores (8,960), bus width (256-bit), and memory bandwidth (896GB/s) remain the same.
Finally, there's chatter about a GeForce RTX 5080 Super, albeit from a different source. Haytam Aarab (@Tech_Meld_) claims the Super variant will sport 10,752 CUDA cores and 24GB of GDDR7 on a 256-bit memory bus, along with a 385W TGP. He also states the card will have a 3GHz boost clock.
According to kopite7kimi, however, it will actually feature a 415W TGP, not 385W, He also states that it will use faster binned 32Gbps memory chips, which would essentially increase the memory bandwidth to 1,024GB/s.
To put it all into a more digestible format, here are the rumored specs and how they compare to the existing non-Super models...
- RTX 5080 Super: 10,752 CUDA cores, 24GB GDDR7, 256-bit bus, 1,024GB/s, 415W TGP
- RTX 5080: 10,752 CUDA cores, 16GB GDDR7, 256-bit bus, 960GB/s, 360W TGP
- RTX 5070 Ti Super: 8,960 CUDA cores, 24GB GDDR7, 256-bit bus, 896GB/s, 350W TGP
- RTX 5070 Ti: 8,960 CUDA cores, 16GB GDDR7, 256-bit bus, 896GB/s, 300W TGP
- RTX 5070 Super: 6,400 CUDA cores, 18GB GDDR7, 192-bit bus, 672GB/s 275W TGP
- RTX 5070: 6,144 CUDA cores, 12GB GDDR7, 192-bit bus, 672GB/s, 250W TGP
If these leaked specifications are accurate, then we're primarily looking at more VRAM for the Super models, with some minor tweaks to other specs here and there.
Neither of the leakers mentioned a release date, so we'll have to wait and see (and same goes for pricing).