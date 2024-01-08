NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Super GPUs Are Official With Faster Specs And Lower Prices





Did you love the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti ? Well, too bad, because they're going away forever. Don't fret, though. In their place, NVIDIA's just announced two faster GPUs along with a card to slot in between the GeForce RTX 4070 and the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super. That's right: the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is real.













Just looking over the chart, no doubt a few things will stick out to you. The GeForce RTX 4080 Super's significantly-upgraded specifications over the original recipe are impressive, yet the card shaves $200 off the MSRP of the original RTX 4080. That's arguably the most important thing about this launch; while $999 is still a pricey for graphics card , it's also an extremely powerful one.





GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER partner cards.

The GeForce RTX 4080 Super replaces its non-Super form entirely, while the RTX 4070 Ti Super replaces the RTX 4070 Ti at the same price. The change in GPU core specifications is notable, with 10% more shaders, but the real change here is the move from 12GB of RAM on a 192-bit bus to a full 16GB on a 256-bit bus. That brings the memory bandwidth up by 33%, which ought to make a pretty big difference when playing at 4K.













That's because all of NVIDIA's performance comparisons in its presentation are against the previous-generation Ampere hardware, not against the previous Ada Lovelace GPUs. We get it—the Super cards wouldn't blow the pants off the original recipe Ada parts, and it looks a lot more impressive this way. It doesn't really give us much of a frame of reference, though; we already knew Ada was faster than Ampere. Still, we at least get a few official points of reference.











These are pursuit camera photos, not simulations.