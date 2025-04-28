GeForce RTX 5080 Super And 5070 Super May Arrive With A VRAM Twist

According to a post on the Chiphell forums, both upcoming Super variants will employ 3GB GDDR7 memory chips. So far, every desktop model within the GeForce RTX 50 series family has leveraged 2GB GDDR7 memory chips, resulting in the following VRAM capacities...

GeForce RTX 5090: 32GB GDDR7, 512-bit bus, 1,792GB/s memory bandwidth

While employing 3GB memory chips on its desktop cards would be a first, NVIDIA's rumored move isn't unprecedented within the Blackwell family. Over on the mobile side, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 GPU (GB203, GN22-X11-A1) for laptops uses eight 3GB GDDR7 memory chips for a total of 24GB of VRAM linked to a 256-bit memory bus, resulting in 896GB/s of memory bandwidth.





According to the forum post (as spotted by Videocardz), the upcoming GeForce RTX 5080 Super will also rock eight 3GB GDDR7 memory chips for 24GB of total VRAM. This has been rumored before, and incidentally, it lines up with MSI repeatedly teasing a 24GB version of the GeForce RTX 5080.





That said, this is the first time we can recall seeing 3GB memory chips linked to a GeForce RTX 5070 variant. The same Chiphell forum post (as spotted by Videocardz) claims the GeForce RTX 5070 Super will arrive with 18GB of GDDR7, which if our advanced mathematical skills are correct, would mean six 3GB GDDR7 memory modules.





The memory bus width on both cards would presumably be the same as their non-Super brethren. So what it boils down to is an additional 8GB of VRAM on the GeForce RTX 5080 Super versus the non Super model, while the GeForce RTX 5070 Super would have 6GB more than the GeForce RTX 5070 (and 2GB more than the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, but with a narrower bus width at 192-bit versus 256-bit).