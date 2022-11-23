Here's When AIB Partner Radeon RX 7900 XTX And XT GPUs Might Arrive At Retail





A few board partners— particularly PowerColor —have been teasing custom designs for the new RDNA 3 GPUs, but we haven't actually seen any product announcements that included pricing or availability data. That lines up with the rumor, but MyDrivers doesn't cite any sources or explain how it came about this information, so take it with however many grains of salt that you wish.





PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Hellhound



This idea doesn't exactly surprise us. AMD stated several times that the Navi 31 GPU was architected to hit 3 GHz, yet neither of its reference designs even come close to that mark. Both of the reference cards run relatively modest power budgets, at least for top-end GPUs; it seems very likely to use that AMD has let its AIB partners run wild with the power budget and board design.





ASUS Radeon RX 7900 XTX TUF GAMING

