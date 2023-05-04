Radeon RX 7950 XTX And More Unreleased GPUs Break Cover In AMD's Open-Source Platform





That's all set to change this quarter, according to comments by CEO Dr. Lisa Su on a financial call this past Tuesday. She stated that AMD will launch "new mainstream Radeon 7000 series GPUs this quarter." Which GPUs, though? Well, now we have an idea thanks to a leak by AMD itself.





Lisa Su's comments from Tuesday's financial call. Transcript: SeekingAlpha



The list has since been removed from the pull request, and that's understandable considering AMD hasn't confirmed the existence of any of these products. Besides the names, the list also marked down which GPU each graphics card would use.





The leaked list, deleted now but preserved by @harukaze5719 on Twitter.







So what are these cards? Well, the Radeon RX 7950 XT and RX 7950 XTX are likely going to be Navi 31 silicon pushed to the extreme limits of power and frequency. That's exactly what we saw with the Radeon RX 6950 XT , which took the Navi 21 GPU to its ultimate conclusion, drawing north of 300 watts. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is already quite a power-thirsty GPU, but AMD might bump the memory clock or make other changes.







