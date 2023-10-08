Top Early Prime Day Laptop Deals: LG, HP, Lenovo, Dell, MacBooks Up To 34% Off
There is never a wrong time to upgrade that aging laptop, and right now, some incredible deals available to help ease the financial pain. From a Samsung bundle to an Apple MacBook with an M2 processor, hot deals anound for everyone.
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro Laptop And Galaxy S23 Ultra Smartphone BundleSamsung has been stepping up its latop game in the last couple of years, and the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro is the perfect example. It offers all-day battery life, but when the battery does get a bit low, users can recharge to 40% in just 30 minutes.
Powering this beast is a 13th-gen Intel Core i7-1360P processor, along with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. The stunning AMOLED dsiplay provides a crispy, and smooth visual experience with a 120Hz refresh.
To add to the Samsung experience, this bundle includes a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This smartphone is the perfect companion for the Galaxy Book3 Pro laptop. Whether it is for taking high quality pictures of an event or taking all those work calls and answering a backlog of text messages, the S23 Ultra is up for the task.
Speaking of taking photos, the S23 Ultra comes with a rear 200MP primary camera and 10MP and 12MP ultrawide and macro cameras. The front-facing camera is 12MP, and is more than capable of taking the perfect selfie with its Flaw Detection feature.
The Samsung 16-inch Galaxy Book3 Pro business laptop bundled with a Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone with 256GB of storage is only $2,962.68 (savings of nearly $200).
Apple MacBook Pro Laptop With M2 ChipFor those who are invested in the Apple ecosystem, there is an incredible deal for them as well. The Apple MacBook Pro with an M2 chip perfectly fits those with an iPhone or iPad. The 13-inch version has a Retina Display with up to 20 hours of battery life with a single charge.
This MacBook Pro is a powerhouse with Apple's M2 processor and a gorgeous screen. The M2 in the machine is an 8-core CPU, with 10-core GPU, and paired to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.
Those who need to attend meetings virtually can use the built-in FaceTime HD camera and three-mic array.
The Apple M2 MacBook Pro laptop with a 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage is an impressive 19% off for just $1049.
Dell Inspiron 3520 15-inch LaptopDell's Inspiron 3520 has an Intel Core i7-1255U processor, along with 32GB of RAM to ensure smooth performance for those who like to have more than a few browser windows open at a time.
This laptop has an FHD (1920 x 1080) display that is anti-glare protected and has a narrow bezel. It comes with Windows 11 pre-installed and has plenty of ports to appease a wide range of users.
The Dell Inspiron 3520 15-inch laptop with an Intel Core i7-1255U processor, 32GB RAM, and 2TB SSD is just $829.
If none of those are appealing, here are a few more deals to choose from:
- The LG Gram 14-inch laptop with an Intel 13th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD on sale for 18% off at just $896.99.
- The HP 17-inch business laptop with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and Intel Quad Core i3 11th Gen is on sale for an incredible 34% off for only $589.
- The HP 15-inch laptop with 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD is available for only $599.99.
- The HP Victus 15-inch gaming laptop with a 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD is 16% off for only $645.99.
- The HP 14-inch laptop for productivity and entertainment with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and AMD Ryzen 3 processor is a whopping 26% off at only $369.
- The Acer Aspire 3 15-inch laptop with an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD is on sale for just $299.99.
- The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i with an Intel Core i5 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage is currently 22% off for $509.