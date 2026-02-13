CATEGORIES
home News

This Free Windows App Reveals Hidden CPU, GPU And Disk Performance Spikes

by Chris HarperFriday, February 13, 2026, 03:55 PM EDT
hero win11 insider file explorer background2
For Windows users, Task Manager is an indispensable tool—but it's also a flawed one for those trying to troubleshoot their PC when it slows down, and AppControl looks to improve those scenarios substantially. AppControl is a new application "built for everyday Windows users" which serves as a Task Manager fused with a more in-depth system monitor. The main function of AppControl is that it shows historical data rather than just real-time data, making it easy to identify what applications are sucking up system resources, even if they've calmed down by the time you open up AppControl.

The real-time limitation of Task Manager is what inspired AppControl's creation, with co-founder and CEO Jon Hundley noting, "When I searched for a historical version of Task Manager, all I found were memes from other people who were clearly dealing with the same problem. AppControl exists to make that visibility and control accessible, understandable, and enjoyable to use."

In addition to tracking hardware usage over time, AppControl also provides descriptions of various apps and processes, complete with descriptions of what they're actually doing. There are also "simple controls to disable or block apps causing problems," and “privacy alerts for webcam, microphone, and location access."

appcontrol screenshot

On the note of user privacy, "AppControl collects little to no data by default, requires no registration, and offers optional features such as suspicious-app detection only with explicit user consent." The software runs atop the open-source, high-performance UI framework Flutter, and "runs securely on modern versions of Windows without security warnings or workarounds.” While you do need Admin privileges to install the application in our own testing, it works quite seamlessly as a Task Manager replacement and has some nice customization features to lower its performance footprint or switch it up to Dark mode.

As Windows gets heavier to run in the background with time, an overhauled Task Manager alternative becomes a very good fit for modern users. Whether you want to make it easier to detect potential malware, iron out exactly how much Windows' AI integrations tax system resources, or just like useful system utilities, AppControl should work well.
Tags:  Windows, Software, appcontrol, task-manager
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment