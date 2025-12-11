CATEGORIES
home News

Your Stolen WinRAR Copy Is Being Actively Exploited In The Wild, Patch ASAP

by Chris HarperThursday, December 11, 2025, 02:49 PM EDT
winrar vulnerability exploited by government backed threat actors 01
Those of you using WinRAR, Windows 10, or both should be on high alert. Two new vulnerabilities have been documented in the wild and are being actively exploited. As of this week, The National Coordinator for Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience (CISA) has documented CVE-2025-6218 and CVE-2025-6222, two currently-active attack vectors. Alongside its public disclosure of the issues, CISA has also ordered all United States federal agencies to address these vulnerabilities by December 30th.

CVE-2025-6218 (WinRAR Directory Traversal Remote Code Execution Vulnerability) applies to all Windows WinRAR users who haven't updated the application to version 7.12, or higher. Linux, Android, and Unix users are not impacted. Vulnerable users are being targeted with malicious web pages and phishing emails, especially business users. If you haven't already, make sure your copy of WinRAR is up-to-date, since the vulnerability allows for remote code execution that could compromise your entire system. This actually isn't the only WInRAR attack we've seen this year, though the methods of transferring the attack through email and phishing pages are familiar.

cisa flag
CISA.gov

CVE-2025-62221 (Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability) relates to a Windows vulnerability within the Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver. A "use after free" exploit allows attackers to elevate privileges locally by reusing or referencing memory that should have already been freed. The specific methods through which this vulnerability could be used are not documented, but the common culprits of malicious web pages and emails are viable for an attack like this. This default system driver is typically used by OneDrive, Google Cloud, and other cloud providers.

The CVE page highlights Windows 10 Version 21H2 as particularly vulnerable, but also lists Windows 10 Version 22H2, Windows Server 2025, and Windows 11 as "unknown". Per Hacker News' coverage, Microsoft does seem to have already patched this particular CVE. Windows 10 users hoping to avoid these problems will likely be forced to upgrade to Windows 11 or, at least, opt for Extended Security Updates since the OS no longer receives automatic patches.
Tags:  Windows, cybersecurity, Windows 10, winrar
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use