Take-Two Just Dropped A Giant GTA 6 Hint That Will Have Gamers Stoked

Specifically, the company's CEO Strauss Zelnick said on a conference call that FY 2025 is "a highly-anticipated year for [Take-Two]." He explained that the publisher has been grinding away for "the last several years" on "an incredibly robust pipeline of projects," and that, next year, the company will "launch several groundbreaking titles." Zelnick apparently expects these games to "set new standards in the industry."



