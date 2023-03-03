Rapper 50 Cent Teases Possible Role In Upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 Game
Just in case you aren't aware dear reader, Grand Theft Auto is kind of a cultural phenomenon. The fifth game, particularly its internet component (known simply as "GTA Online"), is by some measures the most successful video game of all time. Naturally, anticipation for GTA 6 is running high, and any tiny tidbit of information is tantalizing to the fans who have been waiting since 2013 for an taste of the new game.
Well, the latest teaser comes from a somewhat-unlikely but perhaps unsurprising source: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. The longtime gangsta rapper hasn't published that much music recently, but that's probably because he's been focused on building his media empire, instead: for more than a decade he's been lending his name, funds, and creative talent to a multitude of films and TV shows. Among those was the show "Power" which ran from 2014 to 2020, and was well-regarded by fans.
Apparently, what "Fifty" is working on now is "even bigger than Power," at least according to a recent tweet by him. What's that have to do with Grand Theft Auto? Along with the message, he tweeted the Vice City logo. Vice City is all-but-confirmed to be the locale of the next Grand Theft Auto game, which means that Mr. Jackson is likely going to play a role of some kind—possibly a major role—in Grand Theft Auto 6.
If so, then Jackson will join the grand tradition of celebrity voice actors in "GTA" games. It's not hard to imagine a role for the 47-year-old performer within the world of Grand Theft Auto. His pseudonym was inspired by an infamous criminal from the 1980s, and many of his raps are about his experiences on the streets.
Grand Theft Auto 6 has no release date; Rockstar has barely even confirmed that the game exists. A major leak last year revealed surprisingly little aside from confirmation that the game will have multiple protagonists including a spicy Latin woman named Lucia. Recent leaks include that the game will apparently feature bleeding-edge tech including "ahead of its time" water simulation—a perfect fit given the game's tropical Vice City setting.